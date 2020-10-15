Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has recently published a research report titled, [Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Longitudinal-Seam-SAW-pipe_p503357.html

The major players covered in Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe are:

OMK

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Global Pipe Company

EUROPIPE GmbH

National Pipe Co. Ltd.

Arabian Pipes Company

Essar

Welspun

Nippon Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe

Attieh Steel Ltd

Borusan Mannesmann

Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd.

SEVERSTAL

ChelPipe Group

ArcelorMittal

TMK Group

JSW Steel Ltd.

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.

Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market: Drivers and Restraints

This section of the report assess various drivers, opportunities, and restrains that lie in the market. These drivers and restraints are determined by various factors such as region, key players, innovations, and others. The report will help readers determine the key drivers and solutions for restraints. It also highlights the possible opportunities. The drivers and restraints are identified by current trends and historic milestones achieved by the market. The chapter on drivers and restraints also offers an evaluation of the investments made in production innovation through the years. The changes in environmental perspective have also been factored in to understand their impact on the growth of the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market: Segment Analysis

The market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market: Competitive Landscape

Competitive landscape of a report determines the overall scenario of the market focusing on key players and their strategic moves. Readers can get an insight of how various key players are performing in the market and the scope for emerging players.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 UOE Process

1.2.3 JCOE Process

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Construction & Utilities

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market

1.4.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 OMK

2.1.1 OMK Details

2.1.2 OMK Major Business

2.1.3 OMK SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 OMK Product and Services

2.1.5 OMK Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Jindal SAW Ltd.

2.2.1 Jindal SAW Ltd. Details

2.2.2 Jindal SAW Ltd. Major Business

2.2.3 Jindal SAW Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Jindal SAW Ltd. Product and Services

2.2.5 Jindal SAW Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Global Pipe Company

2.3.1 Global Pipe Company Details

2.3.2 Global Pipe Company Major Business

2.3.3 Global Pipe Company SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Global Pipe Company Product and Services

2.3.5 Global Pipe Company Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 EUROPIPE GmbH

2.4.1 EUROPIPE GmbH Details

2.4.2 EUROPIPE GmbH Major Business

2.4.3 EUROPIPE GmbH SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 EUROPIPE GmbH Product and Services

2.4.5 EUROPIPE GmbH Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 National Pipe Co. Ltd.

2.5.1 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Details

2.5.2 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Major Business

2.5.3 National Pipe Co. Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Product and Services

2.5.5 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Arabian Pipes Company

2.6.1 Arabian Pipes Company Details

2.6.2 Arabian Pipes Company Major Business

2.6.3 Arabian Pipes Company Product and Services

2.6.4 Arabian Pipes Company Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Essar

2.7.1 Essar Details

2.7.2 Essar Major Business

2.7.3 Essar Product and Services

2.7.4 Essar Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Welspun

2.8.1 Welspun Details

2.8.2 Welspun Major Business

2.8.3 Welspun Product and Services

2.8.4 Welspun Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Nippon Steel

2.9.1 Nippon Steel Details

2.9.2 Nippon Steel Major Business

2.9.3 Nippon Steel Product and Services

2.9.4 Nippon Steel Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 JFE Steel Corporation

2.10.1 JFE Steel Corporation Details

2.10.2 JFE Steel Corporation Major Business

2.10.3 JFE Steel Corporation Product and Services

2.10.4 JFE Steel Corporation Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe

2.11.1 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Details

2.11.2 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Major Business

2.11.3 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Product and Services

2.11.4 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Attieh Steel Ltd

2.12.1 Attieh Steel Ltd Details

2.12.2 Attieh Steel Ltd Major Business

2.12.3 Attieh Steel Ltd Product and Services

2.12.4 Attieh Steel Ltd Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Borusan Mannesmann

2.13.1 Borusan Mannesmann Details

2.13.2 Borusan Mannesmann Major Business

2.13.3 Borusan Mannesmann Product and Services

2.13.4 Borusan Mannesmann Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd.

2.14.1 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Details

2.14.2 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Major Business

2.14.3 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Product and Services

2.14.4 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 SEVERSTAL

2.15.1 SEVERSTAL Details

2.15.2 SEVERSTAL Major Business

2.15.3 SEVERSTAL Product and Services

2.15.4 SEVERSTAL Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 ChelPipe Group

2.16.1 ChelPipe Group Details

2.16.2 ChelPipe Group Major Business

2.16.3 ChelPipe Group Product and Services

2.16.4 ChelPipe Group Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 ArcelorMittal

2.17.1 ArcelorMittal Details

2.17.2 ArcelorMittal Major Business

2.17.3 ArcelorMittal Product and Services

2.17.4 ArcelorMittal Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 TMK Group

2.18.1 TMK Group Details

2.18.2 TMK Group Major Business

2.18.3 TMK Group Product and Services

2.18.4 TMK Group Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 JSW Steel Ltd.

2.19.1 JSW Steel Ltd. Details

2.19.2 JSW Steel Ltd. Major Business

2.19.3 JSW Steel Ltd. Product and Services

2.19.4 JSW Steel Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.

2.20.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Details

2.20.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Major Business

2.20.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Product and Services

2.20.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

2.21.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Details

2.21.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Major Business

2.21.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Product and Services

2.21.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd

2.22.1 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Details

2.22.2 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Major Business

2.22.3 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Product and Services

2.22.4 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

2.23.1 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Details

2.23.2 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Major Business

2.23.3 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Product and Services

2.23.4 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Longitudinal Seam SAW pipe Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG