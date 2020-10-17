Cincinnati vs Tulsa Live Reddit Stream Free Team News, Odds, Prediction, Match Scores, Start Time

Here’s the full college football Week 7 schedule for every Power 5 and top-25 team, including TV schedule, scores and how to watch every game live.

How to watch, live stream college football games

The Week 7 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, NBC and the SEC and ACC networks. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access, Peacock or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

CBS All Access is another ideal option for watching games online. In addition to a back catalog of CBS shows, plus some shows like Star Trek: Picard, this service also lets you watch your local CBS station and that channel’s games in your market as they air live.

For sharp bettors, how “big” a game is doesn’t play a role in their likelihood to bet it. Saturday’s Georgia-Alabama game, for example, wouldn’t attract the pros just for the sake of being a matchup of No. 2 vs. No. 3 in the country.

It would, however, attract them if it was offering value. And apparently it is. According to our PRO Report feature, sharps have found a bet worth making on the SEC showdown, along with a few other earlier kicks in Week 7.

To say last week’s College Football parlay bets article aged well would be an understatement. Not only did one of the two featured parlays hit, but ten of the twelve picks that were action from last week’s column (Southern Mississippi saw their game against FAU postponed) were winners. Hopefully, several readers were able to enjoy a fruitful College Football Saturday.

Just like the losses, we now must put the winning week behind us and move ahead with an even-keeled demeanor. COVID-19 is once again creating some turmoil amongst the Week 7 College Football betting lines. A few games have already been postponed altogether after team outbreaks, and the line for the much-anticipated Georgia-Alabama showdown moved quickly after news broke that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban tested positive. Nonetheless, there are still plenty of intriguing lines on the board in this, the final week before Big Ten football returns. Read on for the list of picks to choose from when creating our Week 7 parlays.

As we look ahead to Week 7 of the college football season, it’s important to recognize the games that helped get us here. From an iconic Red River Showdown that seemingly lasted forever to the undefeated BYU Cougars experiencing a scare, Week 6 delivered some thrilling last weekend.

Now the focus shifts to Week 7, a time of chaos across college football. From games being canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks to growing hype for classic rivalry matchups, this weekend will be remembered. While Alabama and Georgia might get most of the attention, a few other games are flying under the radar this weekend.

Many viewed BYU as a sleeper program coming into the season and the Cougars have lived up to the hype. After crushing Navy 55-3 in Week 1, the Cougars came back with consecutive 40-point games against Troy (48-7) and Louisiana Tech (45-14).

Leading the charge is quarterback Zach Wilson. Nicknamed the “Mormon Manziel”, BYU’s star passer finds himself in the Heisman Trophy discussion through four games. It’s hard to knock his merits, with Wilson completing 81% with 1,241 passing yards and an 8/1 TD/INT ratio. However, BYU suffered a scare against UTSA with a slim 27-20 victory.

BYU now faces Houston, who played its first game of the season last week following a COVID-19 outbreak. Houston dropped 49 points in its season-opening win over Tulane, but it does have a few things to clean up after committing five turnovers.

BYU might be on upset alert for its Week 7 matchup. It is a Friday night game, and those tend to get lost in the sea of college football games. BYU boasts the fourth-best defense in the country, but it hasn’t played an offense like this. If Houston mimics its performance versus Tulane, a big Week 7 upset is possible.

Texas A&M is riding high after a monumental win over Florida. The Aggies’ season seemed destined for more disappointment before Week 6. Suddenly, the tides have turned and the nation is buzzing about Jimbo Fisher’s program.

Mississippi State’s season started on an unbelievable note under Mike Leach. Facing the defending national champions, quarterback K.J. Costello looked virtually unstoppable against LSU with an SEC-record 623 yards. Everyone was raving about Leach’s impact on the SEC.

Since then, the Bulldogs lost to Arkansas and failed to score a touchdown against Kentucky. Despite their struggles, they have a chance to play spoiler again. The Aggies are coming into what is known as a “hangover game,” and this may be a dangerous situation versus Leach and Co.

Ole Miss is coming off a 48-point performance against Alabama. This is a remarkable accomplishment, given Alabama's reputation for boasting one of the nation's best defenses under Nick Saban. But with Lane Kiffin leading the charge, the Rebels' offense rolled through the Crimson Tide.