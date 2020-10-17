Global and Japan Coating Thinners Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Coating Thinners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Coating Thinners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thin material, officially called thinner or solvent oil, is usually a colorless transparent liquid, volatile, with a floral odor, commonly known as banana water. The biggest feature of thin material is that it is easily vaporized. In industrial production, most industries have to deal with thin materials, which are flammable and dangerous goods. In paint, the thin material emits in the air to form the smell of paint.

Segment by Type, the Coating Thinners market is segmented into

Mineral Spirits

Turpentine

Naphtha

Toluene

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

Dimethylformamide (DMF)

2-Butoxyethanol

Others

Segment by Application, the Coating Thinners market is segmented into

Architecture

Machinery & Equipment

Automotive

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Chemical & Material

Marine

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Coating Thinners market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Coating Thinners market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Coating Thinners Market Share Analysis

Coating Thinners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Coating Thinners business, the date to enter into the Coating Thinners market, Coating Thinners product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

3M

ExxonMobil Chemical

SK Chemical

Shell

Yips Chemical

SANKYO CHEMICAL

Shanghai Coatings

Shenzhen Zhanchen paints

SKSHU Paint

Guangdong Maydos Building Materials

Jotun

Hempel

DAISHIN CHEMICAL

DICHEM

Wattyl (Valspar Paint)

