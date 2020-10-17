Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Industrial protective clothing fabrics market currently is the growing consciousness inside the industrial sector itself in various emerging economies with regards to workplace safety. The international market for industrial protective clothing fabrics is also gaining government support which is concerned about injury and rates of national mortality in the industrial sector. However, the said market also faces restrictions with the emergence of various issues like the very high cost of fabrics that are flame-resistant, and these are becoming more of a necessity in many of the industrial areas.

Global industrial protective clothing fabric market is fragmented relatively. Currently, there are many industrial protective clothing fabric producing companies around the globe. The main market players are Dupont, 3M and Milliken, and the top 3 players hold a share about 25% in 2020. Industrial protective clothing fabric is mainly used in manufacturing, healthcare/medical and others. Report data indicated around 1/3 of theindustrial protective clothing fabric market demand in healthcare/medical, 20% in manufacturing, and 45% in others in 2020. North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions take up about 30% of the whole market share individually and over 90% as a whole. With the development of economy, these industries will need more industrial protective clothing fabric. So, industrial protective clothing fabric has a huge market potential in the future.

The global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market size is projected to reach US$ 11210 million by 2026, from US$ 8203.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

The global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

by Fabric Type

Disposable Clothing and Apparel Fabric

Chemical Resistant Clothing Fabric

Flame Resistant Clothing Fabric

Clean Room Clothing Fabric

Other

by Materials

Polyamide

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Rayon

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Oil & Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Healthcare/Medical

Mining

Public Safety

Military

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric key manufacturers in this market include:

Dupont

3M

Toray (Tencate)

Gore

Milliken

Mount Vernon

SSM Industries

Carrington

Klopman

Sioen Industries

Lakeland

Safety Components

Delcotex

ITI

Marina Textil

Arvind

Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

Schuemer

Glen Raven

Kermel

CTA Hi-Tech Textiles

