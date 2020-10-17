Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polycarboxylate ether superplasticizer is the third generation concrete superplasticizer, which owns unique characteristics such as excellent water-reducing rate, high strength and compactness, good lowability, low viscosity, convenient operation, good self-leveling and environmental friendly etc. It is widely applied in the early strength, high strength concrete, flowing concrete, self-compacting concrete, pumping concrete, high-grade concrete and high performance concrete.

Polycarboxylate superplasticizer can be divided into concentrate liquid (solids content 40% liquid), pumping agent compound product and end product. In this report, the statistics refers to the solids content 20% liquid.

The global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer key players include Sika, KZJ New Materials, KZJ New Materials and Sobute New Material, etc. Global Top 5 players hold a share nearly 20 percent in 2019.

In terms of product segment, both TPEG and HPEG have a share over 80% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market

The global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market size is projected to reach US$ 9342.9 million by 2026, from US$ 7316 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Scope and Segment

The global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

TPEG

MPEG

HPEG

APEG

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Concrete

Pre-cast Concrete Units

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer key manufacturers in this market include:

Sika

BASF

GCP Applied Technologies

Arkema

Fosroc

Sobute New Material

Mapei

Kao Chemicals

Takemoto

KZJ New Materials

Shijiazhuang Yucai

Liaoning Kelong

Shangdong Huawei

Huangteng Chemical

Tianjing Feilong

Wushan Building Materials

Guangdong Redwall New Materials

Shanxi Kaidi

