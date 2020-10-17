In this report, the Global Steel Casting market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Steel Casting market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-steel-casting-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application



A steel casting is a metal component that is formed by pouring molten steel into a mold cavity. The liquefied steel then cools and solidifies within the mold cavity. By catering the shape of the mold, and hence the casting, to perfectly fit specifications. The casting process of steel can be difficult. It is less fluid than other metals and more reactive to mold materials.

On the basis of product type, Carbon Steel Casting represent the largest share of the worldwide Steel Casting market, with 47.16% share. In the applications, Rail and Transit segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2019, with 28.28% share of global market. The concentration of the market is low. Precision Castparts occupies most of the global market, with the market share of 1.5%. China holds the major share in the global market, with a share of 48.09%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Steel Casting Market

The global Steel Casting market size is projected to reach US$ 74770 million by 2026, from US$ 70690 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Steel Casting Scope and Segment

The global Steel Casting market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Carbon Steel Casting

Low-Alloy Steel Casting

High Alloy Steel Casting

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Power Generation

Rail and Transit

Mining

Construction Machinery

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Shipbuilding

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Steel Casting market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Steel Casting key manufacturers in this market include:

Precision Castparts

Hitachi

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Kobe Steel

ME Elecmetal

Amsted Rail

Signicast (Form Technologies Company)

MetalTek International

Anhui Yingliu

Harrison Steel Casting

Peekay Steel Castings

Impro Precision

Liaoning Fu-An Heavy Industry

Tycon Alloy Industries

Japan Steel Works

Amsteel Castings

Isgec Heavy Engineering

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-steel-casting-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Steel Casting market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Steel Casting markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Steel Casting Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Steel Casting market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Steel Casting market

Challenges to market growth for Global Steel Casting manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Steel Casting Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com