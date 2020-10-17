Panthers vs Rabbitohs Live Stream Free 2020 NRL Reddit Rugby Live

Enjoy! NRL 2020 Finals Here’s a look at this week’s Panthers vs Rabbitohs Live stream 2020 the best Guide for all free online with Reddit were initially scheduled to play Sunday in the early afternoon slot on CBS, The Australian Football League is the pre-eminent and only fully professional men’s competition of Australian rules football.

There’s one spot left in the Grand Final, and either Brisbane or Geelong will claim it in tonight’s Second Preliminary Final and end a longstanding drought.

The Lions (finished second, won qualifying final v Richmond) won their first final since 2009 a fortnight ago, and are now trying to qualify for their first Grand Final since 2004. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win a flag at their home ground, the Gabba.

The Cats (finished fourth, lost qualifying final v Port Adelaide then won semi final v Collingwood) have now made a preliminary final in four of the last five seasons, but they haven’t won one since 2011, and they’ll be hoping to avoid more heartbreak tonight.

There could be a crucial late change with AFL Media reporting Brisbane defender Darcy Gardiner is in some doubt for tonight’s game.

The 25-year-old injured his knee at training during the week, according to the report, and has been on light duties ever since. It could be a major tactical blow given the 193cm Gardiner has been expected to play on Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield when he goes forward, as he did to great success against Collingwood.

Jack Payne, who has played just four AFL games but is a man mountain at 197cm, is an emergency and would likely replace Gardiner in the side.

That would allow All-Australian backman Harris Andrews to play on All-Australian forward Tom Hawkins. The Lions already made one change at selection with big-bodied midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen replacing young defender Kaidean Coleman in an effort to counter the Cats’ strength in contested situations.

The Tigers’ speed did trouble Port once they were able to break the first line of their pressing defence, resulting in Richmond generating 17 scoring shots from just 24 entries. This was the most efficient scoring performance from any team in 2020.

What Port Adelaide learnt from week one

Port’s coaching staff would have been thrilled with their performance in the Qualifying Final against Geelong, especially in light of the Cats big win over Collingwood on Saturday night.

The Power’s contest game stood up against the Cats midfield, especially in the second half, as they won both xlearances and contested possession by eight for the half.

Centre bounces, which are so important for establishing field position, went Port’s way 9-7 but they were also able to capitalise on the scoreboard, kicking 3.1 to 0.1.

Many of Port’s younger players were playing in the first final, and stood up in key moments.

Xavier Duursma courageously went back with the flight in the third quarter, while in the last quarter Zac Butters’ knock on set up Peter Ladhams for a goal, and Todd Marshall played through a shoulder injury to kick a late goal.

While Port will be happy that Trent McKenzie kept Tom Hawkins goalless, they will acknowledge that Hawkins’ 0.5 and one shot for no score could have been far more damaging.

The Port backs forced Hawkins wide for the majority of his shots, and will have been keeping close watch on how Tom Lynch dismantled their former teammate Dougal Howard in the Tigers Semi Final win.

After the Lions were more damaging at ground level in the Qualifying Final, the Tigers improved enormously against the Saints.

Richmond midfielders and half forwards got back into their defensive 50 to support at ground level and pushed hard into their forward to crumb and hit the scoreboard in attack.

Jack Riewoldt played a selfless role in the Semi Final, pushing up the ground to help isolate Tom Lynch’s match up closer to goal.

If he does the same, how can Trent McKenzie get any support in the air against the Tigers power forward?

Port’s midfielders and wingers have a big responsibility to get back and help cover the Tigers dangerous high half forwards, if their Port teammates have to leave their man to provide aerial support against Lynch and Riewoldt.

Prediction

I wrote before the Qualifying Final that Port had been underrated all year, despite finishing every round on top of the ladder and ranking in the top two for Offence and defence.

I then went on to tip Geelong to beat them.

I’m not making the same mistake this week. Port are at home and are well rested coming off a solid Qualifying Final hit out.

The Tigers will throw everything at them, and bring a much more experienced and hardened team than the one they brought in Round 11, but I give Port the edge (just!).