Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions

Scope of the Report:

The global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market is valued at 5293.3 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 9686.1 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alexander Mann Solutions

KellyOCG

Manpower Group

Randstad

ADP

Adecco

Hudson

KORN FERRY

Allegis Group

Hays

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Permanent Workforce

Flexible Workforce

The permanent workforce segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

The manufacturing segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

