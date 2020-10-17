Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market-Human resource, Finance, Case study

The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization’s HR department.

The BFSI sector accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until the end of 2025. Some of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing number of investments to introduce new products and services, manage regulatory compliance, meet the growing demands of customers, ameliorate cost efficiency, and gain more profits. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the RPO market growth.

In 2018, the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AlexanderMann Solutions

AllegisTalent2

Aon Hewitt

Futurestep

Hays

Hudson

IBM

Infosys

KellyOCG

Kenexa

ManpowerGroup

Randstad Sourceright

Korn Ferry

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

MCRPO

Blended RPO

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

BFSI

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The report covers:

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market sizes from 2015 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2018-2025

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2025, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

