Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez Live Stream Reddit (Free TV)

BOOM! How to Watch Lomachenko vs Lopez Fight Game | Loma vs Lopez live stream in New York | 2020 October 17

Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez have now agreed terms to meet in a highly anticipated unification fight targeted for October 17.

Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) has not fought since dealing Luke Campbell a unanimous decision loss last September, and it was by design so that he can take on the Brooklyn-bred Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) without any limitations.

Lomachenko vs Lopez live stream

EVENT VASILIY LOMACHENKO VS TEOFIMO LOPEZ Date 17 October 2020 Venue Madison Square Garden in New York Start Time 7:00 pm AEST Live Stream SKY Sports

According to the panel on today’s Top Rank Boxing on ESPN broadcast, the fight between WBA/WBO lightweight titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko and IBF titleholder Teofimo Lopez is a done deal, and will air Oct. 17 on ESPN, not pay-per-view.

The fight was first reported to be close to done, and “targeted” for Oct. 17, just a few days ago, not long after the fight was thought to be all but dead.

Vasyl Lomachenko will take on Teofimo Lopez on Saturday 17th October 2020 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The fight will be contested over 12 rounds in the Lightweight division, which means the weight limit will be 135 pounds (9.6 stone or 61.2 KG).

This contest is for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world, with the WBA, IBF, WBO & WBC belts on the line.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Lopez fight in Australia

The Lopez v Loma fight is being shown exclusively on Main Event as a pay-per-view in Australia via Foxtel and Optus. It’ll set you back $49.95, with build up coverage beginning at 7pm. Yep, this one’s all about the PPV, we’re afraid. If you’re desperate to watch this clash but have mistimed your holiday or trip abroad, then keep reading to see how to watch from abroad.

Lopez v Loma will fight at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne and RAC Arena in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Townsville, Australia. Lopez v Loma is competing in this Arena for the exciting time in their careers.

Watch Lomachenko vs Lopez Live Stream free

There are Many ways to watch Loma vs Lopez live stream with or without cable. The official live streaming broadcaster is Fox Sports PPV, Foxtel and the main event. While Boxer has a contract with the network, pay-per-view fights are not worth it or they will broadcast the under cards live, but if you are interested in another competition, there are more ways to look at them.

You can watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez live coverage via the FOX app. It works on most of the devices you have already. It is especially easy if you have a subscription to Fox Sports PPV. You can download the app on your devices, sign in to the app, then start the stream.

Loma Lopez Live Stream on Fox PPV

Loma vs Lopez fight will be streamed live online on USA FOX Sports Pay Per View on October 17. You’ll be able to watch the fight by streaming it live on the FOX PPV directly. There are several ways that you can view this fight by streaming it live online. You can use a Roku, Apple Tv, VPN, Fire Tv, and even Chromecast too. Everything you need to watch this fight or in included here for you. Here are more ways than you can watch the live fight.

Watch Loma v Lopez fight live on Roku, iOS, Apple TV

If you have Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Chromecast, there is a chance that you can watch the Loma vs Lopez fight Pay Per View on your tv or devices. You can stream the fight live with any one of these providers. All of these options will give you a chance to watch the fight and stream it live. These provide you with the best quality streams and you can any live sport with these. There are some that may be more expensive than others, but in the long run, they save money.

Lomachenko vs Lopez live stream on Reddit , YouTube

Nowadays, have many ways for watching sports events live to stream, in that’s social media is another favorite way now like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, etc. is a popular and trusted streaming platform of a lot of major sports events. We also expect Loma vs Lopez fight will come live on Facebook, Twitter, Reddit or Youtube.

Lopez v Loma live on Facebook

Lopez v Loma fight Reddit stream

If you are looking for tickets to the Lopez at Loma fight, you can visit this web site: www.viagogo.com. There is also StubHub that is selling tickets too. You can get here discount tickets, there are the ticket seller names Cheap Tickets that may have something in your budget as well.

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Vasyl Anatoliyovych Lomachenko is a Ukrainian professional boxer. He is a three-weight world champion, having held the unified WBA, WBO and Ring magazine lightweight titles since 2018; previously he held the WBO featherweight title from 2014 to 2015, and the WBO junior lightweight title from 2016 to 2017

Final Word

Lopez v Loma fight is going to be one that we won’t forget. The two boxers fighting and from different bout is going to make this exciting fight to watch for sure. You never know it’s progressing to finish, however, we tend to expect an excellent fight and perhaps some surprises during this one moreover. If you like to look at Loma vs Lopez Full Fight Highlights then Roar tube is the best place to look at.