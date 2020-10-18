Global Bitumen Additives Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Bitumen Additives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Bitumen Additives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bitumen additives are widely utilized in order to improve the performance of the bitumen in various situations. Bitumen additives are primarily added to mixtures in order to provide improved resistance to distress, improve constructability, increase traffic loading and decrease the total lifecycle cost of the pavement. Generally, there are three technologies utilized in the mixing of the binders and aggregate which include hot mix, warm mix and cold mix technologies.

Growing demand for the road construction in the developing economies is one of the key factor driving the demand for bitumen additives. Concrete and bitumen are the materials that are mostly utilized in the road construction activities around the globe. Roads made from the bitumen have various advantages which include lower installation costs, durability and fast setting times etc. Owing to the loss of bonding between the aggregate and the bitumen binders, bitumen roads may suffer from stripping loss. This leads to unravelling and deterioration of the bitumen roads. In order to prevent the occurrence of road stripping, various additives are utilized in the bitumen binder.

The global Bitumen Additives market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Bitumen Additives volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bitumen Additives market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Bitumen Additives Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Bitumen Additives Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Bitumen Additives Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Emulsifiers

Polymeric Modifiers

Anti-Strip and Adhesion Promoters

Others

By Application:

Road Construction

Paving

Roofing

Others

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Bitumen Additives market are:

ArrMaz

Croda International

AkzoNobel

Kraton Corporation

Kao Corporation

Honeywell International

Dow

DuPont

Berkshire Engineering

Huntsman International

Arkema Group

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Bitumen Additives market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

