Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market 2020: Challenges, Drivers, Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Toyota

BHS Corrugated

Hyundai Construction Equipment

KION

BALYO

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Comwin

Hangcha

Suzhou AGV Robot Co. Ltd.

Jungheinrich

Hangzhou Guochen Robot

Hangzhou Lanxin Technology Co.,Ltd.

Machinery Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Meidensha

Yonegy

Jaten

Kunming Shipbuilding Equipment Co., Ltd.

Crown

Scott Transbotics

DS Automotion GmbH

Market Segment by Type, covers

Laser Navigation

Magnetic Navigation

Visual Navigation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Logistics

Manufacturing

Wholesale and Retail

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Laser Navigation

1.2.3 Magnetic Navigation

1.2.4 Visual Navigation

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Logistics

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Wholesale and Retail

1.4 Overview of Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market

1.4.1 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Toyota

2.1.1 Toyota Details

2.1.2 Toyota Major Business

2.1.3 Toyota SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Toyota Product and Services

2.1.5 Toyota Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 BHS Corrugated

2.2.1 BHS Corrugated Details

2.2.2 BHS Corrugated Major Business

2.2.3 BHS Corrugated SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 BHS Corrugated Product and Services

2.2.5 BHS Corrugated Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Hyundai Construction Equipment

2.3.1 Hyundai Construction Equipment Details

2.3.2 Hyundai Construction Equipment Major Business

2.3.3 Hyundai Construction Equipment SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Hyundai Construction Equipment Product and Services

2.3.5 Hyundai Construction Equipment Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 KION

2.4.1 KION Details

2.4.2 KION Major Business

2.4.3 KION SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 KION Product and Services

2.4.5 KION Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 BALYO

2.5.1 BALYO Details

2.5.2 BALYO Major Business

2.5.3 BALYO SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 BALYO Product and Services

2.5.5 BALYO Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

2.6.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Details

2.6.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Major Business

2.6.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Product and Services

2.6.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Comwin

2.7.1 Comwin Details

2.7.2 Comwin Major Business

2.7.3 Comwin Product and Services

2.7.4 Comwin Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Hangcha

2.8.1 Hangcha Details

2.8.2 Hangcha Major Business

2.8.3 Hangcha Product and Services

2.8.4 Hangcha Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Suzhou AGV Robot Co. Ltd.

2.9.1 Suzhou AGV Robot Co. Ltd. Details

2.9.2 Suzhou AGV Robot Co. Ltd. Major Business

2.9.3 Suzhou AGV Robot Co. Ltd. Product and Services

2.9.4 Suzhou AGV Robot Co. Ltd. Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Jungheinrich

2.10.1 Jungheinrich Details

2.10.2 Jungheinrich Major Business

2.10.3 Jungheinrich Product and Services

2.10.4 Jungheinrich Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Hangzhou Guochen Robot

2.11.1 Hangzhou Guochen Robot Details

2.11.2 Hangzhou Guochen Robot Major Business

2.11.3 Hangzhou Guochen Robot Product and Services

2.11.4 Hangzhou Guochen Robot Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Hangzhou Lanxin Technology Co.,Ltd.

2.12.1 Hangzhou Lanxin Technology Co.,Ltd. Details

2.12.2 Hangzhou Lanxin Technology Co.,Ltd. Major Business

2.12.3 Hangzhou Lanxin Technology Co.,Ltd. Product and Services

2.12.4 Hangzhou Lanxin Technology Co.,Ltd. Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Machinery Technology Development Co., Ltd.

2.13.1 Machinery Technology Development Co., Ltd. Details

2.13.2 Machinery Technology Development Co., Ltd. Major Business

2.13.3 Machinery Technology Development Co., Ltd. Product and Services

2.13.4 Machinery Technology Development Co., Ltd. Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Meidensha

2.14.1 Meidensha Details

2.14.2 Meidensha Major Business

2.14.3 Meidensha Product and Services

2.14.4 Meidensha Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Yonegy

2.15.1 Yonegy Details

2.15.2 Yonegy Major Business

2.15.3 Yonegy Product and Services

2.15.4 Yonegy Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Jaten

2.16.1 Jaten Details

2.16.2 Jaten Major Business

2.16.3 Jaten Product and Services

2.16.4 Jaten Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Kunming Shipbuilding Equipment Co., Ltd.

2.17.1 Kunming Shipbuilding Equipment Co., Ltd. Details

2.17.2 Kunming Shipbuilding Equipment Co., Ltd. Major Business

2.17.3 Kunming Shipbuilding Equipment Co., Ltd. Product and Services

2.17.4 Kunming Shipbuilding Equipment Co., Ltd. Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Crown

2.18.1 Crown Details

2.18.2 Crown Major Business

2.18.3 Crown Product and Services

2.18.4 Crown Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Scott Transbotics

2.19.1 Scott Transbotics Details

2.19.2 Scott Transbotics Major Business

2.19.3 Scott Transbotics Product and Services

2.19.4 Scott Transbotics Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 DS Automotion GmbH

2.20.1 DS Automotion GmbH Details

2.20.2 DS Automotion GmbH Major Business

2.20.3 DS Automotion GmbH Product and Services

2.20.4 DS Automotion GmbH Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Forklift Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

