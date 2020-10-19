Global Irrigation Valve Industry Professional Market Analysis by 2020-2025

Market Overview

The Irrigation Valve market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Irrigation Valve market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of XX%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD XX million by 2025, from USD XX million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Irrigation Valve market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Breakdown by Type, Irrigation Valve market has been segmented into

Hydraulic

Manual

Electric

Pneumatic

Breakdown by Application, Irrigation Valve has been segmented into

Agriculture

Industrial

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Irrigation Valve market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Irrigation Valve markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Irrigation Valve market.

For China, this report analyses the China market by players, Type and Application, for the period 2015-2025.

Competitive Landscape and Irrigation Valve Market Share Analysis

Irrigation Valve competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Irrigation Valve sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Irrigation Valve sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Irrigation Valve are:

Nelson

Akplas

Rivulis

Poelsan

Comer

Tecnidro Srl

Cepex

Romyspan

Muller

Netafim

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Irrigation Valve Market, Company Landscape

4 Market Size by Geography

5 North America by Country

6 Europe by Country

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

8 South America by Country

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

10 Market Segment by Type

11 Market Segment by Application

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Costumers, and Market Dynamics

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Irrigation Valve Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Irrigation Valve Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Hydraulic

1.2.3 Manual

1.2.4 Electric

1.2.5 Pneumatic

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Irrigation Valve Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Overview of Global Irrigation Valve Market

1.4.1 Global Irrigation Valve Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nelson

2.1.1 Nelson Details

2.1.2 Nelson Major Business

2.1.3 Nelson SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Nelson Product and Services

2.1.5 Nelson Irrigation Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Akplas

2.2.1 Akplas Details

2.2.2 Akplas Major Business

2.2.3 Akplas SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Akplas Product and Services

2.2.5 Akplas Irrigation Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Rivulis

2.3.1 Rivulis Details

2.3.2 Rivulis Major Business

2.3.3 Rivulis SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Rivulis Product and Services

2.3.5 Rivulis Irrigation Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Poelsan

2.4.1 Poelsan Details

2.4.2 Poelsan Major Business

2.4.3 Poelsan SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Poelsan Product and Services

2.4.5 Poelsan Irrigation Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Comer

2.5.1 Comer Details

2.5.2 Comer Major Business

2.5.3 Comer SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Comer Product and Services

2.5.5 Comer Irrigation Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Tecnidro Srl

2.6.1 Tecnidro Srl Details

2.6.2 Tecnidro Srl Major Business

2.6.3 Tecnidro Srl Product and Services

2.6.4 Tecnidro Srl Irrigation Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Cepex

2.7.1 Cepex Details

2.7.2 Cepex Major Business

2.7.3 Cepex Product and Services

2.7.4 Cepex Irrigation Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Romyspan

2.8.1 Romyspan Details

2.8.2 Romyspan Major Business

2.8.3 Romyspan Product and Services

2.8.4 Romyspan Irrigation Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Muller

2.9.1 Muller Details

2.9.2 Muller Major Business

2.9.3 Muller Product and Services

2.9.4 Muller Irrigation Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Netafim

2.10.1 Netafim Details

2.10.2 Netafim Major Business

2.10.3 Netafim Product and Services

2.10.4 Netafim Irrigation Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Irrigation Valve Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Irrigation Valve Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Irrigation Valve Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Irrigation Valve Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Irrigation Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Irrigation Valve Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Irrigation Valve Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Irrigation Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Irrigation Valve Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Irrigation Valve Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Irrigation Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Irrigation Valve Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Irrigation Valve Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Valve Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Valve Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Irrigation Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Irrigation Valve Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Irrigation Valve Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Irrigation Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Irrigation Valve Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Irrigation Valve Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Irrigation Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Irrigation Valve Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Irrigation Valve Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Irrigation Valve Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Irrigation Valve Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Irrigation Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Irrigation Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Irrigation Valve Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Irrigation Valve Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Irrigation Valve Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Irrigation Valve Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Irrigation Valve Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Valve Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Irrigation Valve Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Irrigation Valve Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Irrigation Valve Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Irrigation Valve Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Irrigation Valve Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Irrigation Valve Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Irrigation Valve Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Irrigation Valve Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

