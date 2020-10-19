Online Exam Proctoring Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Online Exam Proctoring analysis, which studies the Electrical Cord Reels’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.
Global “Online Exam Proctoring 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Online Exam Proctoring by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Online Exam Proctoring.
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Exam Proctoring market will register a 18.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 661.4 million by 2025, from $ 340.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Exam Proctoring business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Online Exam Proctoring, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Online Exam Proctoring size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Online Exam Proctoring companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Online Exam Proctoring Includes:
Examity
Prometric
PSI Services
ExamSoft
Comprobo
ProctorU
Inspera
Mercer-Mettl
Kryterion
ProctorTrack (Verificient)
Pearson Vue
SMOWL
ProctorFree
Respondus
Proctorio
Honorlock
Questionmark
ProctorExam
Smarter Services
TestReach
Examstar
RK Infotech
Televic Education
Chinamobo Inc
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Advanced Automated Proctoring
Recorded Proctoring
Live Online Proctoring
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Education
Certification/Licensure
Corporate
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
