Global Asphalt Paver Market Research Report 2020

An asphalt paver is a construction equipment machinery generally used to place asphalt on roads, parking lots, bridges and other such places. It surfaces the asphalt flat and provides minor compaction before it is further compacted by heavy road rollers. It is usually termed as an asphalt paving machine. Some asphalt pavers are dragged by the dump truck laying the asphalt, but most of these are now self-propelled machines.

With growth in industrial and infrastructural sector in the fast pace economies globally, there has been heavy expenditure on the road maintenance and infrastructural projects, creating demand for asphalt pavers globally. According to Energy Technology Perspectives (ETP) it is estimated that the world will need to add nearly 25 million paved road lane kilometres as only up to 60 % of roads are paved globally. The enhancement and establishment of modern roads and development in emerging economies such as India and China are major growth drivers of global asphalt pavers market. Understanding the importance of road maintenance globally is proving to be very effective to reduce the number of accidents, ultimately driving global asphalt pavers market during the forecast period. Reuse and rental market for road machinery and asphalt pavers are trends prevailing in the global asphalt pavers market which also is a restraint for new equipment sales for major players and manufacturers existing in this market. Increasing demand from road traffic will require continuous construction and improvement of roads, in both urban and rural areas and is likely to fuel the global asphalt pavers market by the end of 2023.

Global Asphalt Paver Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Asphalt Paver Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Asphalt Paver Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Wheeled Asphalt Pavers

Tracked Asphalt Pavers

By Application:

Highway

Urban Road

Others

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Asphalt Paver market are:

Volvo

Caterpillar

Weiler

Zoomlion

Dynapac

Bomag

XCMG Construction Machinery Company

Sany Heavy Industries

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Asphalt Paver market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

