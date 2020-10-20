How COVID-19 has changed the Health Supplement Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes in our lives. Some of the most significant changes have happened in the health industry. As such the health supplement industry has also seen many changes.

Commercial activities are on the declining trend because of the stay at home orders issued by many governments across the world. However, the health and supplements industry has experienced an increase in commercial activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health supplements are products which are supposed to enhance food plan through increasing general nutritional intake as well as increasing micro and macronutrients. Some health supplements include CBD and multivitamins. Most health supplements help in reducing the chances of someone developing chronic diseases. On the other hand, some health supplements increase food’s dietary value especially to lose weight.

Effects of COVID-19 on Health Supplement Industry

The vitamins, supplements, and minerals industry is expected to maintain its momentum even in the expected recession that will come as a result of COVID-19. Therefore, manufacturers, ingredients’ suppliers, and retailers should start preparing for an increase in demand for vitamins, supplements, and minerals in a way that has never been seen in history, and here is why.

Increased Demand for Immune Boosters

Since 2015, the supplements, minerals, and vitamins industry has consistently been growing by approximately 6% in the United States. The increase in the market has surpassed both the beverages and the food industry including the country’s GDP which grew by 2-3% over the same period.

After the first cases of COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States, the demand for supplements has increased as people seek to boost their immunity. Studies also show that many consumers prefer these products as they seek to improve their overall health and wellness.

Business Models

COVID-19 pandemic has brought good fortune to the health supplements industry. However, industries in this business have to adjust their business development models. Companies in this industry are found all over the world. For instance, companies in North America have partners in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

Due to the havoc that the COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed all over the world, some companies have closed down their offices temporarily while in some cases transportation hubs have closed down. It is a phenomenon that has affected meetings and in most cases, most of those meetings were canceled because of the pandemic.

It is worth noting that meetings are a key business model in many companies. Therefore, businesses in the health supplement industry have had to come up with new business models to counter the restrictions that have come as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most companies have started embracing digital tools to ease communication with partners around the world. The pandemic has forced the health supplement industry to become flexible to ensure that the market stays stable and consumers still get their supplements as expected.

Supply Chain

The COVID-19 pandemic started in China in late December 2019. China also became one of the first countries to experience problems in the supply chain due to the restrictions that were issued by the Chinese government. Studies show that most regions in China were well stocked as people anticipated the Chinese New Year. However, the Hubei region was adversely affected because of travel restrictions.

The negative effects of travel restrictions in the Hubei region was an indicator to many companies in the health supplement industry that they should at least 90% stock in case such an outbreak happens. The Chinese government was able to handle the situation quickly, but it was still a big lesson to companies and countries on how to mitigate such problems in the future.

Surviving in Crisis

A study done by Gorjup compared the 2008 recession and health scare in 2012. Even though both situations were different in gravity and nature, there are similar patterns with the current COVID-19 crisis. For instance, bigger companies can shut down and wait out the crisis.

The study also shows that challengers in the market have an opportunity to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased demand for health supplements among consumers can help many small companies grow as the bigger ones shut down. You should also note that most consumers now have disposable income and they also have an increased motivation to spend some of that money on health supplements.

Final Thoughts

During the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, most people took supplements because of immunity, digestive health, and preventing diseases. COVID-19 has wrecked economies and livelihoods but COVID-19 is also the reason why people consumers increased their supplements in their diet.