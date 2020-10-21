2020 CMT Music Awards Live Stream: Reddit, Watch Red Carpet Shows Online Streams

It’s time once again to honor some of country music’s biggest stars. Stars will take to the stage Wednesday for the 2020 CMT Music Awards, which will, as many awards shows have, look a little different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Performances will take place outside, per the Tennessean, and will reportedly be quite the spectacle.

How to watch

The CMT Music Awards will be broadcast on several channels on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. CT.

The show will air on CMT, of course, as well as MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

CMT.com will also stream the show, as will a number of websites belonging to sister networks.

Who is hosting?

Country stars Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde will co-host the virtual show alongside actress Sarah Hyland, fresh off her “Modern Family” run.

McBryde is a big deal as far as the CMT Awards are concerned, as she’s the reigning new artist of the year winner.

Who is performing?

A bevy of superstars is set to take the stage and offer entertainment throughout the evening.

Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, and Shania Twain are among the evening’s most recognized country stars while pop stars like Halsey and Noah Cyrus will also perform.

Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn, Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Jimmie Allen, and Kelsea Ballerini will all appear on stage too, as will co-hosts Brown and McBryde.

Who is presenting?

The show’s lineup of presenters is just as wide-reaching as its list of performers. Pop stars Taylor Swift, Diplo, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato will offer up awards, as will Broadway star Idina Menzel, actress Jessica Chastain and rocker Rob Thomas.

How are the winners chosen?

The winners of the awards are decided by fan votes online, making the CMT Music Awards the only country music awards show decided entirely by fan-voting. While voting for most categories has now closed, the video of the year award can still be voted on through the show.

Scroll through below for a list of all the nominees, and check back during the show as the winner’s list is updated live.