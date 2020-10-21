Here Is What to Look for in A New Home If You Want to Start Working Remotely

If you have a typical office job, you tend to enjoy having most working amenities provided for you by your employer. The company provides desks, chairs, computers, keyboards, etc. So what happens when you decide to start working remotely? You’ve got a lot of decisions to make on where to move to and how the new home office should be set up. Nevertheless, remote working is also a lot of fun because you create a totally personalized experience from the comfort of your home. Therefore, let’s look at what to look for in a new home if you want to start working remotely.

Location, location, location

For a remote worker, the location of your home matters a lot. You can live with any imperfection in a home so long as you live in a peaceful neighborhood. Moving houses is a big deal and you need to be sure of the location before you call the movers and packers to relocate you. When you go house hunting, consider factors such as noise from neighbors, traffic, and pets. You’re about to be spending most of your time in that house, so it should be conducive for your peace of mind.

Bigger is better

As a remote worker, moving to a bigger home is important. You need enough space to live, work and play in. A larger property also gives you extra space to set up your home office. But be prepared to pay higher bills. Nonetheless, if owning a bigger house isn’t in your plan, don’t limit yourself. You can decide to have a tiny home office in one corner of the living room. Just think of how you want your new home to be and whether it will fit your lifestyle as a remote worker. Even if it means moving out of a state, then go for it

Outdoor space

Working from home keeps you locked up indoors in your office for long hours. Not many people can handle being indoors for many hours. And even if you can, it is important to be able to have a space outside that you can walk into and unwind in. It will help you to clear your thoughts and get some fresh sun and air. So look for a property that has some outdoor space – a lawn, a garden, some trees, maybe a pool, etc.

Great internet & Phone Reception

For remote workers, communicating with employers or colleagues is important. If you can barely use your phone in your new home due to bad reception, then that’s a major issue. When inspecting the house, try making some calls in different areas of the home to be sure the reception is consistent. Also, a strong internet signal (LAN or Wi-Fi) should be a top priority considering you want to start remote working.

It’s not easy to find a house that meets every desirable criterion on your list. But there are some key things that you must check before moving to a new home, especially if you want to start remote working. Hopefully, you find something that fits your most important must-haves in your new home.