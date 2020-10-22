Professional Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Market (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions market has been segmented into

Hardware

Software and Services

By Application, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions has been segmented into:

Communication

Navigation

Surveillance

Others

The major players covered in Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions are:

Thales

BAE Systems

Indra Sistemas

LEMZ

ANPC

Harris

Frequentis

Cobham

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman

Aeronav

Glarun

Sierra Nevada

Jezetek

Siqura B.V.

Lockheed Martin

Wisesoft

Telephonics

Among other players domestic and global, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Market Share Analysis

Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions

1.2 Classification of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Software and Services

1.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Communication

1.3.3 Navigation

1.3.4 Surveillance

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Thales

2.1.1 Thales Details

2.1.2 Thales Major Business

2.1.3 Thales SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Thales Product and Services

2.1.5 Thales Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 BAE Systems

2.2.1 BAE Systems Details

2.2.2 BAE Systems Major Business

2.2.3 BAE Systems SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 BAE Systems Product and Services

2.2.5 BAE Systems Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Indra Sistemas

2.3.1 Indra Sistemas Details

2.3.2 Indra Sistemas Major Business

2.3.3 Indra Sistemas SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Indra Sistemas Product and Services

2.3.5 Indra Sistemas Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 LEMZ

2.4.1 LEMZ Details

2.4.2 LEMZ Major Business

2.4.3 LEMZ SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 LEMZ Product and Services

2.4.5 LEMZ Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 ANPC

2.5.1 ANPC Details

2.5.2 ANPC Major Business

2.5.3 ANPC SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 ANPC Product and Services

2.5.5 ANPC Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Harris

2.6.1 Harris Details

2.6.2 Harris Major Business

2.6.3 Harris Product and Services

2.6.4 Harris Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Frequentis

2.7.1 Frequentis Details

2.7.2 Frequentis Major Business

2.7.3 Frequentis Product and Services

2.7.4 Frequentis Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Cobham

2.8.1 Cobham Details

2.8.2 Cobham Major Business

2.8.3 Cobham Product and Services

2.8.4 Cobham Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Raytheon

2.9.1 Raytheon Details

2.9.2 Raytheon Major Business

2.9.3 Raytheon Product and Services

2.9.4 Raytheon Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Northrop Grumman

2.10.1 Northrop Grumman Details

2.10.2 Northrop Grumman Major Business

2.10.3 Northrop Grumman Product and Services

2.10.4 Northrop Grumman Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Aeronav

2.11.1 Aeronav Details

2.11.2 Aeronav Major Business

2.11.3 Aeronav Product and Services

2.11.4 Aeronav Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Glarun

2.12.1 Glarun Details

2.12.2 Glarun Major Business

2.12.3 Glarun Product and Services

2.12.4 Glarun Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Sierra Nevada

2.13.1 Sierra Nevada Details

2.13.2 Sierra Nevada Major Business

2.13.3 Sierra Nevada Product and Services

2.13.4 Sierra Nevada Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Jezetek

2.14.1 Jezetek Details

2.14.2 Jezetek Major Business

2.14.3 Jezetek Product and Services

2.14.4 Jezetek Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Siqura B.V.

2.15.1 Siqura B.V. Details

2.15.2 Siqura B.V. Major Business

2.15.3 Siqura B.V. Product and Services

2.15.4 Siqura B.V. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Lockheed Martin

2.16.1 Lockheed Martin Details

2.16.2 Lockheed Martin Major Business

2.16.3 Lockheed Martin Product and Services

2.16.4 Lockheed Martin Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Wisesoft

2.17.1 Wisesoft Details

2.17.2 Wisesoft Major Business

2.17.3 Wisesoft Product and Services

2.17.4 Wisesoft Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Telephonics

2.18.1 Telephonics Details

2.18.2 Telephonics Major Business

2.18.3 Telephonics Product and Services

2.18.3 Telephonics Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Software and Services Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Communication Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Navigation Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Surveillance Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control (ATC) Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

