Geelong vs Richmond Live Stream Free Reddit | Watch AFL Grand Final 2020 Rugby Online

The early weather warning ahead of tonight’s AFL Grand Final between Richmond and Geelong has forecast a wet a fixture with showers set to fall over the Gabba. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a 70 per cent chance of showers in Brisbane during the afternoon and evening with a top temperature of 27C.

Should those predictions hold true, Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan believes the conditions could play well into the Richmond’s hands, with the Tigers favouring an aggressive and at times frenetic “metres gained” playstyle.

What time does the AFL Grand Final start?

The AFL Grand Final between Richmond and Geelong starts at 6.30pm AEST, meaning a 7.30pm start for those on AEDT on Saturday, October 24. When does the Grand Final start? The first bounce is at 7:30 p.m. AEDT in Australia. If you’re in the US, you’ll need to make a night of it or get up early and brew a latte (that’s what the folk in Melbourne, where the Grand Final is normally played, would do.) Let’s run through some US time zones: Hawaii: 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. WA: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. How to watch the 2020 AFL Grand Final The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in the US, and coverage starts an hour before the bounce at 12:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. ET. In the UK, BT Sport 3 will be carrying the Grand Final. That means you’re going to need a cable subscription if you want to get involved. If you don’t have one, there are a few other options you can pursue. Even though the website looks like it was developed in the 1990s, you can watch on a compatible phone, tablet or computer, and it supports Chromecast, Airplay or the Apple TV app. There’s VPN potential here, if that’s something you’re interested in. Aussies are, understandably, covered. Channel 7 will broadcast the Grand Final on free-to-air live. Coverage will start at 4:30 p.m. AEDT. The AFL Broadcasting department tells CNET that “streaming in Australia is only available on the AFL Live App presented by Telstra,” which means you won’t be able to get on any free streaming services, like 7Plus, and watch along.

Where is the Grand Final played? Unlike the Super Bowl, the Grand Final is only ever played in one stadium in Australia: the Melbourne Cricket Ground, or MCG. However, this year being… well, this year, there’s been a change of plans. The Grand Final will now be played at the Gabba in Brisbane, Queensland. Perhaps to show our international readers just how important the MCG is to the Grand Final, consider this: The AFL decided to cut up a patch of grass from the MCG and ship it 1,100 miles across the country so the MCG would somehow be involved in the final game of the year. Is there a halftime show? Weirdly, yes. The AFL doesn’t typically run a halftime show, but COVID-19 has got them trying new things and they’ll be running entertainment at the break. Look, fair warning: This is the biggest event on the Australian sporting calendar, but it can’t compete with the spectacle that is the Super Bowl. The halftime show will feature a band by the name of Sheppard, who you may know from their huge single “Geronimo” (or you might not). For what it’s worth, the AFL is going with an All Australian theme for the entertainment, but it probably should just go back to The Killers, who delivered an iconic pregame show that was as delightful as anything Springsteen’s done at a Super Bowl.

Head-to-head

This season: Richmond 7.15 (57) defeated Geelong Cats 4.7 (31) at Metricon Stadium in Round 17. Last meeting in a finals match: Richmond 12.13 (85) defeated Geelong Cats 9.12 (66) at the MCG in the second preliminary final, 2019. Last meeting in a grand final: Richmond 16.18 (114) defeated Geelong Cats 15.15 (105) at the MCG in 1967.

Finals form

Both the Tigers and Cats had to do it the hard way to reach the AFL Grand Final, losing their qualifying finals against the Brisbane Lions and Port Adelaide, respectively.

The Tigers made no mistake against the Saints in their semi-final, while the Cats thumped Collingwood in the other.