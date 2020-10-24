Global and China Cantilever Pump Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Cantilever Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Cantilever Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cantilever pump is a specialized type of vertical sump pump designed to be installed in a tank or sump but with no bearing located in the lower part of the pump. Thus, the impeller is cantilevered from the motor, rather than supported by the lower bearings. In general, cantilever pumps are best for relatively shallow sumps, usually around 8 to 10 feet maximum. This is because the deeper the sump, the larger the shaft diameter that is required to cantilever the impeller.

Segment by Type, the Cantilever Pump market is segmented into

Single Stage Pump

Multistage Pump

Segment by Application, the Cantilever Pump market is segmented into

Minerals Processing Plants

Steel Mills

Chemical Plants

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cantilever Pump market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cantilever Pump market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Hayward Gordon

Sulzer

Tapflo UK Ltd

Mamec

Packo Pumps

KIWI PUMPS

Fybroc

Ebara

KSB

Wilo

Xylem

