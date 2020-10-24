Global and United States Welding Fume Exhauster Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Welding Fume Exhauster market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Welding Fume Exhauster market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Welding fume exhausters are designed to be utilized as an engineering safety control to protect users from the occupational hazards presented with various welding applications. Given that the vast majority of the respirable particles in the airstream are under .4 microns in size, a filtered ventilation system that can filter down to that level is what is required to ensure the safety and health of the welder. These health effects carry short and long term implications.

Segment by Type, the Welding Fume Exhauster market is segmented into

Stationary Type

Portable Type

Segment by Application, the Welding Fume Exhauster market is segmented into

Electronics

Metalworking

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Welding Fume Exhauster market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Welding Fume Exhauster market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

BOFA

Metcal

Weller Professional

Kurtz Ersa

Hakko

FUMEX

ULT AG

Esta

Quatro-air

Sentry Air Systems

KEMPER

Lincoln Electric

Conyson

Qubo

Nederman

ACE Industrial Products

Canox

Waterun Technology

Pace

LOOBO

