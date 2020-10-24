MMA Live Streams: UFC 254 Streams Twitter | Khabib vs Gaethje Fight

Finally, it is happening. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will battle it out for the undisputed UFC lightweight title at UFC 254 Live Stream. It is the main card of the night. While Khabib “The Eagle” will look to defend his undefeated streak and title, Justin “The Highlight” will be hoping to make history by becoming the first man to beat the Russian MMA fighter.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is locked and loaded for the upcoming UFC 254 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place inside Flash Forum on Yas Island — also known as “Fight Island” — in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), this weekend (Sat., Oct. 24, 2020) streaming live via ESPN+. The championship main event will feature reigning lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his 155-pound strap against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. UFC 254 also hosts the middleweight showdown between former champion Robert Whittaker and surging power-puncher Jared Cannonier, who collide for a shot at the 185-pound strap, currently held by undefeated striking sensation Israel Adesanya.

What are Khabib vs Gaethje’s UFC career record?

Russian Nurmagomedov, 32, has a 28-0 record, while Gaethje, 31, is 22-2.“Khabib’s a big superstar. But if he beats Justin, he’s on his way to GOAT status,” said Dana White.

Where to live stream UFC 254 in the US

You’re gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 254 live streams, because you’re not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 2 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN2 and ESPN+, so those who haven’t subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: including Sling TV and FuboTV.

How to watch UFC 254 in the U.K.

For once, a UFC PPV airs at respectable hours in the UK, with UFC 254 live streams starting at 7 p.m. for the main card, live BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, it’s not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 254 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 254’s main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 254 Fight Card: Who Will be Fighting?

All eyes will be on the UFC 254 title bout, which pits Gaethje (a.k.a. “The Highlight”) against one of the most dominant MMA champions in history in Nurmagomedov, who has taken down the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Edson Barboza, among other former champs.

The UFC 254 fight card also features Robert Whittaker taking on top contender Jared Cannonier. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, continues to work his way back for a chance at the title.

Other fights to watch include a heavyweight bout featuring Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris, and a women’s flyweight bout between Lauren Murphy and Liliya Shakirova.

UFC 254 PPV viewers can also catch Jacob Malkoun vs. Phillip Hawes in a middleweight fight, and Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight match.

Early prelims (11 a.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick, Women’s Flyweight

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev, Lightweight

Prelims (noon ET) on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa, Heavyweight

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov, Welterweight

Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey, Light Heavyweight

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney, Catchweight

Main Card (2 p.m. Eastern):

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Justin Gaethje (ic), Lightweight

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier, Middleweight

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris, Heavyweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba, Light Heavyweight

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes, Middleweight

UFC 254 PPV Worldwide TV channels

The Khabib vs Gaethje Heavyweight World Championship rematch will be live on numerous TV channels around the world.

1) Live in the USA

U.S. fans will enjoy Khabib vs Gaethje live on the PPV & ESPN + PPV network of FOX Sports.

2) Live in the United Kingdom

BT Sport Box Office Live in the UK to official broadcast PPV to See the Khabib vs Gaethje.

3) Live in Panama

Free RPC-TV Air Channel to Telecast UFC 254 Full fight live in the country of Panama while streaming online at Medcom Go

4) Live in Russia

REN-TV Free to Air broadcasts UFC 254 live in Russia, while viewers are expected to watch online through the official websites of REN TV.

5) Live in Thailand

The 27 September Full Fight between Khabib vs. Gaethje will be seen on Thailand’s Free to Air channel on PPTV while live streaming is available on their PPTV website.

6) Live in Turkey

DMAX to Telecast Khabib vs Gaethje boxing matches UFC 254 lives in Turkey while their DMAX website showed the same live stream for fans of turkey.

7) Live in New Zealand

Khabib vs Gaethje is one of the most famous and biggest battles of 2020, so it is waiting for all new Zealand fans. Sky Arena in New Zealand to broadcast Khabib vs Gaethje live.

8) Live in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden

Viaplay PPV is an online streaming alternative for UFC 254 Live 2020 for Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden.

9) Live in Mena Lands

Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 live in Mena Countries Fight Sports MAX network.

10) Live in Latin America

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Latin America fans enjoy live UFC 253 with WatchESPN,