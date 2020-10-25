Global Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) is an advanced active emission control technology system that converts nitrogen oxides (NOx) into nitrogen, tiny amounts of carbon dioxide, and water. The system uses diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), which is a liquid reductant agent that is injected into the exhaust stream of a diesel engine.
In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the majority market share during 2017. It has been estimated that the selective catalytic reduction market will experience growth in the region for the next few years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market
The global Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Scope and Segment
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Johnson Matthey
Boysen
Continental Emitech GmbH
Bosal
CDTi Advanced Materials
Delphi Technologies
Albonair GmbH
Eberspacher
Katcon
Tenneco
Faurecia
Friedrich Boysen GmbH
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Breakdown Data by Type
NH3-SCR
Urea-SCR
Ammonia-SCR
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Breakdown Data by Application
Power Plant
Steel Plant
Chemical Industry
Automotive
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Share Analysis
