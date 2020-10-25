NRL Grand Final 2020 Panthers vs Storm Live Stream Reddit

The Broncos are in again! This time it’s Tallisha Harden scoring her first NRLW try – and in a grand final no less! It came off a brilliantly timed pass from Broncos skipper Ali Brigginshaw.

The western Sydney stadium is allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity despite the coronavirus pandemic, which threatened to shut down the entire competition.

It means 40,000 people will be on hand to watch Melbourne and Penrith do battle for the Provan Summons Trophy.

It’s an incredible achievement given the NRL shut up shop in the face of COVID before boldly pushing on with the competition in May under strict guidelines and protocols.