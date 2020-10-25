watch NRL Grand Final Live Stream Reddit

The Broncos are in again! This time it’s Tallisha Harden scoring her first NRLW try – and in a grand final no less! It came off a brilliantly timed pass from Broncos skipper Ali Brigginshaw.

The western Sydney stadium is allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity despite the coronavirus pandemic, which threatened to shut down the entire competition.

It means 40,000 people will be on hand to watch Melbourne and Penrith do battle for the Provan Summons Trophy.

It’s an incredible achievement given the NRL shut up shop in the face of COVID before boldly pushing on with the competition in May under strict guidelines and protocols.

The NRL grand final is finally upon us after perhaps one of the most remarkable seasons in rugby league history.The Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm are the final two teams standing as they prepare to clash for the 2020 Telstra Premiership trophy when they face-off in Sunday’s 2020 NRL decider. Sunday, October 25 /2020. Read more:

How to live stream the NRL grand final online

Unlike the rest of the NRL season, there is only one option for live streaming the NRL grand final.

Luckily, it’s a free one; 9Now – Channel Nine’s streaming service.

Channel Nine has exclusive coverage beginning very early on in the day, with special editions of Sports Sunday, The Sunday Footy Show and an exclusive broadcast of the NRL Women’s grand final. After a quick break for the news, the grand final broadcast itself begins at 6:30pm (AEDT) and continues until 10:30pm. You’ll be able to catch every minute of this via the 9Now app and it will be available on just about every device, once you make a free account.

This is the only way to stream the decider. Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, Foxtel GO and the NRL digital pass do not have access to the grand final, although Kayo will have on-demand replays once it’s over.

That said, 9Now only works in Australia. If you’re overseas, you’ll instead need to use Watch NRL. WatchNRL is, as you can guess, a streaming service that allows you to watch NRL matches (and related programming) overseas – including the decider. An annual subscription costs $199, but you can purchase a grand final pass for $40 if you just want to watch the decider.

How to watch the NRL grand final on TV

If you’re planning to watch the NRL grand final on the big screen you, again, have just the one option – Channel Nine.

They’ll have wall-to-wall coverage of the day, beginning with Sports Sunday at 12pm (AEDT), a special edition of the Sunday Footy Show at 1pm (AEDT), as well as coverage of the NRL women’s grand final from 3pm. Their official broadcast of the grand final itself begins at 6:30pm (AEDT), one hour before kick-off.

Their coverage then covers the whole game, plus all post-match ceremonies, before concluding at 10:30pm.

The grand final will not be available via Fox League, although they will have replays shortly after the final whistle has blown.

How to listen to the NRL grand final on the radio

Unable to get to a TV, or just prefer to listen to the big game on radio? You’ve got four stations to choose from: 3AW, ABC Grandstand, Triple M and SEN will all be broadcasting the grand final live, including pre- and post-game coverage.

Be sure to check out your local frequencies to tune into one of these stations. All stations are also available and free via their respective websites and apps.