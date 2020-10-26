In this report, the Global Air Handling Units market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Handling Units market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-air-handling-units-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Air handling unit (AHU), also referred to as air handler, and is a central air conditioning unit that handles the air circulating within the entire HVAC system. It is among the most crucial components to be considered in designing air conditioning system. AHU is an integrated unit comprising various equipment such as fans, filters, air-control dampers, heating/cooling coils and others. The prime purpose behind using AHU is to accumulate and mix the outdoor air with the indoor circulating air.

The global air handling unit market comprises several large companies with diversified operations apart from the air handling segment. Innovation in building design and increased focus on energy efficiency of building structures have created many opportunities for air handling unit manufacturers to increase their foothold in this market.

The major players are TICA, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Carrier, GREE, Trane, EUROKLIMAT, King Air, Dunhan-Bush, DunAn, Sinko, Air Master, Munters Air Treatment, AL-KO, TROX, Nortek Global HVAC and etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Handling Units Market

In 2019, the global Air Handling Units market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Air Handling Units Scope and Market Size

Air Handling Units market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Handling Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Air Handling Units market is segmented into

below 15,000 m3/h

15,000-50,000 m3/h

>50,000 m3/h

Segment by Application, the Air Handling Units market is segmented into

Commercial

Industrial

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis

Air Handling Units market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Handling Units product introduction, recent developments, Air Handling Units sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

TICA

Daikin Industries

Johnson Controls

Carrier

GREE

Trane

EUROKLIMAT

King Air

Dunhan-Bush

DunAn

Sinko

Air Master

Munters Air Treatment

AL-KO

TROX

Nortek Global HVAC

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-air-handling-units-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com