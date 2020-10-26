Global Air Source Heat Pump Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Air Source Heat Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Source Heat Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) is a device which uses a vapor compression cycle to transfer heat between outdoor air and indoor air or water. There are two type of air source heat pumps including air-to-air heat pumps and air-to-water heat pumps. As the name implies, these systems heat or cool indoor air or move energy into water. An air-source heat pump can provide efficient heating and cooling for your home, especially if you live in a warm climate. When properly installed, an air-source heat pump can deliver one-and-a-half to three times more heat energy to a home than the electrical energy it consumes. This is possible because a heat pump moves heat rather than converting it from a fuel, like in combustion heating systems.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Air Source Heat Pump market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Air Source Heat Pump in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Source Heat Pump Market

In 2019, the global Air Source Heat Pump market size was US$ 12360 million and it is expected to reach US$ 18300 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Air Source Heat Pump Scope and Market Size

Air Source Heat Pump market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Source Heat Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Air Source Heat Pump market is segmented into

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water

Segment by Application, the Air Source Heat Pump market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Analysis

Air Source Heat Pump market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Source Heat Pump product introduction, recent developments, Air Source Heat Pump sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Daikin Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Fujitsu General

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Carrier

NIBE

Bosch Thermotechnik

Glen Dimplex

Vaillant

Danfoss

A. O. Smith

Viessmann

BDR Thermea Group

Haier

Midea

Gree Electric

Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co.

Swegon Group AB

Sanden International

Aermec

