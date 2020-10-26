In this report, the Global Air Source Heat Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Source Heat Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-air-source-heat-pump-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) is a device which uses a vapor compression cycle to transfer heat between outdoor air and indoor air or water. There are two type of air source heat pumps including air-to-air heat pumps and air-to-water heat pumps. As the name implies, these systems heat or cool indoor air or move energy into water. An air-source heat pump can provide efficient heating and cooling for your home, especially if you live in a warm climate. When properly installed, an air-source heat pump can deliver one-and-a-half to three times more heat energy to a home than the electrical energy it consumes. This is possible because a heat pump moves heat rather than converting it from a fuel, like in combustion heating systems.
Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Air Source Heat Pump market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Air Source Heat Pump in 2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Source Heat Pump Market
In 2019, the global Air Source Heat Pump market size was US$ 12360 million and it is expected to reach US$ 18300 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Air Source Heat Pump Scope and Market Size
Air Source Heat Pump market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Source Heat Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Air Source Heat Pump market is segmented into
Air-to-Air
Air-to-Water
Segment by Application, the Air Source Heat Pump market is segmented into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Analysis
Air Source Heat Pump market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Source Heat Pump product introduction, recent developments, Air Source Heat Pump sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Daikin Industries
Mitsubishi Electric
Fujitsu General
LG Electronics
Panasonic
Carrier
NIBE
Bosch Thermotechnik
Glen Dimplex
Vaillant
Danfoss
A. O. Smith
Viessmann
BDR Thermea Group
Haier
Midea
Gree Electric
Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co.
Swegon Group AB
Sanden International
Aermec
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-air-source-heat-pump-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Air Source Heat Pump market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Air Source Heat Pump markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Air Source Heat Pump Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Air Source Heat Pump market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Air Source Heat Pump market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Air Source Heat Pump manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Air Source Heat Pump Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com