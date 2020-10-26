Global Automatic Capsule Filling Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Automatic Capsule Filling Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automatic Capsule Filling Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Capsules are prepared by filling the powder or formulation containing active ingredients and the mixtures of active ingredients with combinations of different excipients by the usage of different capsule filling machines. To form a capsule, the powder or formulation containing active ingredients and the mixtures of active ingredients with combinations of different excipient materials are filled with the help of filling rings into the body of the capsule from the powder hopper and then close the body of the capsule with the cap by the help of second filling ring.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Capsule Filling Machines in the regions of North America, Europe.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automatic Capsule Filling Machines Market
In 2019, the global Automatic Capsule Filling Machines market size was US$ 174.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 197.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Automatic Capsule Filling Machines Scope and Market Size
Automatic Capsule Filling Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Capsule Filling Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Automatic Capsule Filling Machines market is segmented into
Semi-Automatic Capsule Filling Machines
Fully Automatic Capsule Filling Machines
Manual Capsule Filling Machines
Segment by Application, the Automatic Capsule Filling Machines market is segmented into
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Automatic Capsule Filling Machines Market Share Analysis
Automatic Capsule Filling Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automatic Capsule Filling Machines product introduction, recent developments, Automatic Capsule Filling Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Bosch Packaging Technology
Capsugel
IMA Pharma
MG2
ACG Worldwide
Hanlin Hangyu Industrial
Zhejiang Fuchang Machinery
Torpac Inc.
Dott Bonapace
Fabtech Technologies
Harro Hfliger
Karnavati
Sejong
Qualicaps
