Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The sensor is the eye of the car, throughout the driverless.At present, we are still in the phase of assisted driving and semi-automatic driving, the loading rate of ADAS is accelerating, and the market demand for automatic and intelligent parking, cameras, millimeter wave radar, night vision, ultrasonic radar and other sensors are entering a period of rapid growth.In the past few years, automotive ultrasonic sensors have been greatly developed. In 2018, the production of automotive ultrasonic sensors reached about 3.39 million. By 2025, the global production of automotive ultrasonic radar will reach about 6 million.Europe is the largest producer, followed by North America.In 2018, Europe produced about 29 percent of global production, North America about 24 percent, and Japan about 21 percent.In terms of the consumer market, Europe and China are the world’s largest consumer markets. In 2018, Europe consumed 27% of global consumption, China about 25% of global consumption, and North America about 21% of global consumption.In terms of product types, the business modes of automotive ultrasonic sensors can be divided into OEM mode and AM mode. OEM mode refers to the mode of directly providing parts and accessories for the vehicle manufacturers, and AM mode refers to the mode of market sales for after-sales service market, that is, maintenance, replacement and upgrading of auto parts.OEM accounts for 85% of the market;From the perspective of product application, automotive ultrasonic sensors can be used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and passenger cars are the main application field.Major global automotive ultrasonic sensor companies include: Valeo, Bosch, Nicera, Murata, Audiowell, Coligen (China) Corp. and other multinational companies, which account for about 80% of the global market.Valeo accounts for about 30 per cent, with Bosch in second place.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Market

In 2019, the global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market size was US$ 479 million and it is expected to reach US$ 815.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Scope and Market Size

Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market is segmented into

OEM

Aftermarket

Segment by Application, the Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market is segmented into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Market Share Analysis

Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Ultrasonic Radar product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Ultrasonic Radar sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Valeo

Bosch

Nicera

Japan Murata

Audiowell Electronics(Guangdong)Co.,Ltd.

Coligen (China) Corp.

