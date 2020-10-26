Global Biogas Upgrading Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Biogas Upgrading market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Biogas Upgrading market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biogas upgrading equipment (biogas upgrader) is a facility that is used to concentrate the methane in biogas to natural gas standards. The system removes carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, water and contaminants from the biogas.

The solution is the use of biogas upgrading or purification processes whereby contaminants in the raw biogas stream are absorbed or scrubbed, leaving more methane per unit volume of gas. There are four main methods of upgrading: water washing, pressure swing adsorption, selexol adsorbtion, and amine gas treating.

The major producers in the industry are Inova BioMethan, Pentair Haffmans and Air Liquide, with their revenue ratios of 13.99%, 10.69% and 7.86% respectively in 2019.

In 2019, the global Biogas Upgrading market size was US$ 136.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 584.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 24.0% during 2021-2026.

Biogas Upgrading market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biogas Upgrading market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Biogas Upgrading market is segmented into

Membrane Separation

PSA

Water Scrubber

Chemical Scrubber

Others

Segment by Application, the Biogas Upgrading market is segmented into

Municipal

Industrial

Agricultural

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Biogas Upgrading market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Biogas Upgrading product introduction, recent developments, Biogas Upgrading sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Greenlane Renewables

Malmberg Water

DMT

Xebec

Carbotech Gas

Guild Associates

NeoZeo AB

ETW Energietechnik

Mahler AGS

Sysadvance

Inova BioMethan

Pentair Haffmans

Air Liquide

Greenmac

EnviTec Biogas

Beijing Sanyl

Bright Bio-methane

