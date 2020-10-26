Global Biogas Upgrading Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Biogas Upgrading market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Biogas Upgrading market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Biogas upgrading equipment (biogas upgrader) is a facility that is used to concentrate the methane in biogas to natural gas standards. The system removes carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, water and contaminants from the biogas.
The solution is the use of biogas upgrading or purification processes whereby contaminants in the raw biogas stream are absorbed or scrubbed, leaving more methane per unit volume of gas. There are four main methods of upgrading: water washing, pressure swing adsorption, selexol adsorbtion, and amine gas treating.
The major producers in the industry are Inova BioMethan, Pentair Haffmans and Air Liquide, with their revenue ratios of 13.99%, 10.69% and 7.86% respectively in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biogas Upgrading Market
In 2019, the global Biogas Upgrading market size was US$ 136.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 584.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 24.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Biogas Upgrading Scope and Market Size
Biogas Upgrading market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biogas Upgrading market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Biogas Upgrading market is segmented into
Membrane Separation
PSA
Water Scrubber
Chemical Scrubber
Others
Segment by Application, the Biogas Upgrading market is segmented into
Municipal
Industrial
Agricultural
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Biogas Upgrading Market Share Analysis
Biogas Upgrading market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Biogas Upgrading product introduction, recent developments, Biogas Upgrading sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Greenlane Renewables
Malmberg Water
DMT
Xebec
Carbotech Gas
Guild Associates
NeoZeo AB
ETW Energietechnik
Mahler AGS
Sysadvance
Inova BioMethan
Pentair Haffmans
Air Liquide
Greenmac
EnviTec Biogas
Beijing Sanyl
Bright Bio-methane
