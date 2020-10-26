Global Butterfly Valves Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Butterfly Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Butterfly Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A butterfly valve is a valve that isolates or regulates the flow of a fluid. The closing mechanism is a disk that rotates

Asia-Pacific occupied 49% sales market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global butterfly valves industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Butterfly Valves Market

In 2019, the global Butterfly Valves market size was US$ 4586.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6013.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Butterfly Valves Scope and Market Size

Butterfly Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butterfly Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Butterfly Valves market is segmented into

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Other

The segment of stainless steel holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 34%.

Segment by Application, the Butterfly Valves market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Water Treatment

Construction

Other

The oil and gas holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 31% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Butterfly Valves Market Share Analysis

Butterfly Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Butterfly Valves product introduction, recent developments, Butterfly Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Emerson

Flowserve

Cameron

Kitz

KSB

Johnson Controls

AVK

ADAMS

Crane

IMI

Parker Hannifin

Tomoe

Bray

Watts Water Technologies

Circor

Zwick

Maezawa Industries

Diefei

Kirloskar

ARI

