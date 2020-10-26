Global Butterfly Valves Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Butterfly Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Butterfly Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A butterfly valve is a valve that isolates or regulates the flow of a fluid. The closing mechanism is a disk that rotates
Asia-Pacific occupied 49% sales market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global butterfly valves industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Butterfly Valves Market
In 2019, the global Butterfly Valves market size was US$ 4586.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6013.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Butterfly Valves Scope and Market Size
Butterfly Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butterfly Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Butterfly Valves market is segmented into
Cast Iron
Stainless Steel
Aluminum
Other
The segment of stainless steel holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 34%.
Segment by Application, the Butterfly Valves market is segmented into
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Water Treatment
Construction
Other
The oil and gas holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 31% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Butterfly Valves Market Share Analysis
Butterfly Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Butterfly Valves product introduction, recent developments, Butterfly Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Emerson
Flowserve
Cameron
Kitz
KSB
Johnson Controls
AVK
ADAMS
Crane
IMI
Parker Hannifin
Tomoe
Bray
Watts Water Technologies
Circor
Zwick
Maezawa Industries
Diefei
Kirloskar
ARI
