In this report, the Global Cartoners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cartoners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cartoners-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
A cartoning machine or cartoner, is a packaging machine that forms cartons: erect, close, folded, side seamed and sealed cartons. Packaging machines which form a carton board blank into a carton filled with a product or bag of products or number of products say into single carton, after the filling, the machine engages its tabs/slots to apply adhesive and close both the ends of carton completely sealing the carton.
The world leading TOP 5 players in the cartoners market are Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Cama Group, Korber Medipak Sysems and OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH. These Top 5 companies currently account for more than 60% of the total market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cartoners Market
In 2019, the global Cartoners market size was US$ 1062.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1335.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Cartoners Scope and Market Size
Cartoners market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cartoners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Cartoners market is segmented into
Horizontal Cartoners
Vertical Cartoners
Segment by Application, the Cartoners market is segmented into
Consumer Goods
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Cartoners Market Share Analysis
Cartoners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cartoners product introduction, recent developments, Cartoners sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA
Marchesini Group
Korber Medipak Sysems
OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH
Cama Group
Syntegon
Shibuya Packaging System Corpoartion
ROVEMA GmbH
IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH
Molins Langen
Douglas Machine Inc
Omori Machinery Co. Ltd
Jacob White Packaging Ltd
Bradman Lake Group Ltd
PMI Cartoning Inc
Triangle Package Machinery
ACG Pampac Machines Private Limited
ADCO Manufacturing
Econocorp Inc
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cartoners-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Cartoners market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Cartoners markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Cartoners Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Cartoners market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Cartoners market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Cartoners manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Cartoners Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com