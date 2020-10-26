Global Cartoners Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Cartoners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cartoners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A cartoning machine or cartoner, is a packaging machine that forms cartons: erect, close, folded, side seamed and sealed cartons. Packaging machines which form a carton board blank into a carton filled with a product or bag of products or number of products say into single carton, after the filling, the machine engages its tabs/slots to apply adhesive and close both the ends of carton completely sealing the carton.

The world leading TOP 5 players in the cartoners market are Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Cama Group, Korber Medipak Sysems and OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH. These Top 5 companies currently account for more than 60% of the total market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cartoners Market

In 2019, the global Cartoners market size was US$ 1062.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1335.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Cartoners Scope and Market Size

Cartoners market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cartoners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cartoners market is segmented into

Horizontal Cartoners

Vertical Cartoners

Segment by Application, the Cartoners market is segmented into

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Cartoners Market Share Analysis

Cartoners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cartoners product introduction, recent developments, Cartoners sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA

Marchesini Group

Korber Medipak Sysems

OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH

Cama Group

Syntegon

Shibuya Packaging System Corpoartion

ROVEMA GmbH

IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH

Molins Langen

Douglas Machine Inc

Omori Machinery Co. Ltd

Jacob White Packaging Ltd

Bradman Lake Group Ltd

PMI Cartoning Inc

Triangle Package Machinery

ACG Pampac Machines Private Limited

ADCO Manufacturing

Econocorp Inc

