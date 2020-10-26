Global Commutator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Commutator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commutator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A commutator is the moving part of a rotary electrical switch in certain types of electric motors and electrical generators that periodically reverses the current direction between the rotor and the external circuit. It consists of a cylinder composed of multiple metal contact segments on the rotating armature of the machine. Two or more stationary electrical contacts called “brushes” made of a soft conductor like carbon press against the commutator, making sliding contact with successive segments of the commutator as it rotates. The windings (coils of wire) on the armature are connected to the commutator segments.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Commutators in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Commutators. Increasing of auto industry expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on household appliances industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Commutator will drive growth in United States and Europe markets. However, China is still the biggest market in the world.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Commutator Market
In 2019, the global Commutator market size was US$ 3118.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3871.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Commutator Scope and Market Size
Commutator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commutator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Commutator market is segmented into
Groove Commutator
Hook Type Commutator
Others
Segment by Application, the Commutator market is segmented into
Automatic Industry
Household Appliances
Power Tools
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Commutator Market Share Analysis
Commutator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Commutator product introduction, recent developments, Commutator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Kolektor
Huarui Electric
Kaizhong
Angu
Sugiyama
Great Wall
Nettelhoff
Lifeng
Suzhou Kegu
Electric Materials
Takachiho
TRIS
MAM
Toledo
