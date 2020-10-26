Global DC Axial Fans Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global DC Axial Fans market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global DC Axial Fans market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
DC Axial Fans are developed for portable, battery powered equipment; DC Axial fans have become very common as the technology has developed and are available in really small models for cooling laptop computers, power supplies, CPU Coolers, LCD screens, and equipment and computer mainframes.
The industry’s leading producers are Delta Fan, Ebmpapst and Sanyo Denki, with revenues of 13.04%, 10.57% and 7.31%, respectively, in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global DC Axial Fans Market
In 2019, the global DC Axial Fans market size was US$ 1250.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1504.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.
Global DC Axial Fans Scope and Market Size
DC Axial Fans market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DC Axial Fans market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the DC Axial Fans market is segmented into
25-40mm
52-60mm
80-120mm
Others
Segment by Application, the DC Axial Fans market is segmented into
Transportation
ICT
Refrigeration
Ventilation
Medical
Power
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and DC Axial Fans Market Share Analysis
DC Axial Fans market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, DC Axial Fans product introduction, recent developments, DC Axial Fans sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Delta Fan
Ebmpapst
Sanyo Denki
SPAL Automotive Srl
NMB Technologies
Yen Sun Technology Corporation
Sunon
Panasonic
Nidec Corporation
Oriental Motor
Huaxia Hengtai
ADDA Corporation
SHYUAN YA
Qualtek
Commonwealth Industrial Corporation
Orion Fans
