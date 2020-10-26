Global DC Axial Fans Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global DC Axial Fans market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global DC Axial Fans market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

DC Axial Fans are developed for portable, battery powered equipment; DC Axial fans have become very common as the technology has developed and are available in really small models for cooling laptop computers, power supplies, CPU Coolers, LCD screens, and equipment and computer mainframes.

The industry’s leading producers are Delta Fan, Ebmpapst and Sanyo Denki, with revenues of 13.04%, 10.57% and 7.31%, respectively, in 2019.

In 2019, the global DC Axial Fans market size was US$ 1250.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1504.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

DC Axial Fans market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DC Axial Fans market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

25-40mm

52-60mm

80-120mm

Others

Transportation

ICT

Refrigeration

Ventilation

Medical

Power

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

DC Axial Fans market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, DC Axial Fans product introduction, recent developments, DC Axial Fans sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Delta Fan

Ebmpapst

Sanyo Denki

SPAL Automotive Srl

NMB Technologies

Yen Sun Technology Corporation

Sunon

Panasonic

Nidec Corporation

Oriental Motor

Huaxia Hengtai

ADDA Corporation

SHYUAN YA

Qualtek

Commonwealth Industrial Corporation

Orion Fans

