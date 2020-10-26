Global Dry Ice Pelletizer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Dry Ice Pelletizer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dry Ice Pelletizer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dry ice pelletizer is a device for producing dry ice pellets which are mainly used for dry ice blasting but also for cooling.

The industry’s leading producers are Cold Jet, ASCO Group and Karcher, with revenue ratios of 10.23%, 6.02% and 3.54% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dry Ice Pelletizer Market

In 2019, the global Dry Ice Pelletizer market size was US$ 85 million and it is expected to reach US$ 106.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Dry Ice Pelletizer Scope and Market Size

Dry Ice Pelletizer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dry Ice Pelletizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Dry Ice Pelletizer market is segmented into

Less than 200 Kg per Hour

200-400 Kg per Hour

More than 400 Kg per Hour

Segment by Application, the Dry Ice Pelletizer market is segmented into

Medical and Biotechnology

Food and Beverage

Automotive Industry

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Dry Ice Pelletizer Market Share Analysis

Dry Ice Pelletizer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Dry Ice Pelletizer product introduction, recent developments, Dry Ice Pelletizer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Cold Jet

ASCO Group

Karcher

TOMCO2 Systems

Tooice

Lang & Yüzer Otomotiv A.S.

Aquila Triventek

CO2 Air, Inc

Artimpex nv

FREEZERCO2

ICS ice cleaning systems s.r.o.

Ziyang Sida

Wuxi Yongjie

