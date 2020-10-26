Global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrical discharge machining (EDM), also known as spark machining, spark eroding, burning, die sinking, wire burning or wire erosion, is a manufacturing process whereby a desired shape is obtained by using electrical discharges (sparks). Material is removed from the work piece by a series of rapidly recurring current discharges between two electrodes, separated by a dielectric liquid and subject to an electric voltage. One of the electrodes is called the tool-electrode, or simply the “tool” or “electrode,” while the other is called the workpiece-electrode, or “work piece.” The process depends upon the tool and work piece not making actual contact.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are Mitsubishi Electric, Sodick and GF Machining Solutions Management, with revenue ratios of 30.11%, 12.13% and 10.67%, respectively, in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Market

In 2019, the global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market size was US$ 2668.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4238.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Scope and Market Size

Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market is segmented into

Wire Cutting Machine

Die Sinking EDM

Hole Drilling EDM

Segment by Application, the Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market is segmented into

Medical Device

Aerospace Component

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Market Share Analysis

Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) product introduction, recent developments, Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Mitsubishi Electric

Sodick

GF Machining Solutions Management

Makino

CHMER EDM

ONA Electroerosion

FANUC

Seoul Precision Machine

Exeron

Shanghai Esuntek Machinery

Excetek Technology

MC Machinery Systems

Beaumont Machine

Knuth Machine Tools

