Global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Electrical discharge machining (EDM), also known as spark machining, spark eroding, burning, die sinking, wire burning or wire erosion, is a manufacturing process whereby a desired shape is obtained by using electrical discharges (sparks). Material is removed from the work piece by a series of rapidly recurring current discharges between two electrodes, separated by a dielectric liquid and subject to an electric voltage. One of the electrodes is called the tool-electrode, or simply the “tool” or “electrode,” while the other is called the workpiece-electrode, or “work piece.” The process depends upon the tool and work piece not making actual contact.
The industry’s leading manufacturers are Mitsubishi Electric, Sodick and GF Machining Solutions Management, with revenue ratios of 30.11%, 12.13% and 10.67%, respectively, in 2019.
In 2019, the global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market size was US$ 2668.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4238.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.
Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market is segmented into
Wire Cutting Machine
Die Sinking EDM
Hole Drilling EDM
Segment by Application, the Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market is segmented into
Medical Device
Aerospace Component
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Market Share Analysis
Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) product introduction, recent developments, Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Mitsubishi Electric
Sodick
GF Machining Solutions Management
Makino
CHMER EDM
ONA Electroerosion
FANUC
Seoul Precision Machine
Exeron
Shanghai Esuntek Machinery
Excetek Technology
MC Machinery Systems
Beaumont Machine
Knuth Machine Tools
