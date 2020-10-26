Global Freeze Dryer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Freeze Dryer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Freeze Dryer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A freeze dryer executes a water removal process typically used to preserve perishable materials, to extend shelf life or make the material more convenient for transport. Freeze dryers work by freezing the material, then reducing the pressure and adding heat to allow the frozen water in the material to sublimate.

The industry’s leading producers are GEA, Tofflon and Thermo Fisher Scientific, with revenues of 19.13%, 4.59% and 6.30%, respectively, in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Freeze Dryer Market

In 2019, the global Freeze Dryer market size was US$ 759.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1180.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Freeze Dryer Scope and Market Size

Freeze Dryer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Freeze Dryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Freeze Dryer market is segmented into

Industrial-scale Freeze Dryers

Pilot-scale Freeze Dryers

Lab-scale Freeze Dryers

Segment by Application, the Freeze Dryer market is segmented into

Biotechnology and Environmental

Pharmaceuticals

Food Processing Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Freeze Dryer Market Share Analysis

Freeze Dryer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Freeze Dryer product introduction, recent developments, Freeze Dryer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GEA

Tofflon

Thermo Fisher Scientific

IMA

Azbil Telstar

PDFD

Optima Packaging Group

KYOWAC

SP Industries

Labconco

HOF Enterprise Group

MechaTech Systems

Millrock Technology

ZIRBUS Technology

Martin Christ

Cuddon Freeze Dry

Freezedry Specialties, Inc.

Lyophilization Systems, Inc. (LSI)

Vikumer Freeze Dry

Shanghai Tianfeng Industrial

Beijing Songyuan Huaxing

