Global Infrared Heaters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Infrared Heaters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Infrared Heaters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An infrared heater is a body with a higher temperature which transfers energy to a body with a lower temperature through electromagnetic radiation. Depending on the temperature of the emitting body, the wavelength of the peak of the infrared radiation ranges from 780 nm to 1 mm. No contact or medium between the two bodies is needed for the energy transfer. Infrared heaters can be operated in vacuum or atmosphere.

For industry structure analysis, the Infrared Heaters industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 45 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest area which took about 39.21% of the global revenue in 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Infrared Heaters Market

In 2019, the global Infrared Heaters market size was US$ 343.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 426.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Infrared Heaters Scope and Market Size

Infrared Heaters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Infrared Heaters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Infrared Heaters market is segmented into

Wall-mounted/Fixed

Desktop/Portable

Segment by Application, the Infrared Heaters market is segmented into

Outdoor

Indoor

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Infrared Heaters Market Share Analysis

Infrared Heaters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Infrared Heaters product introduction, recent developments, Infrared Heaters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Twin-Star

Edenpure

Schwank

Tansun

Honeywell

IR Energy

Dr Infrared Heater

Lifesmart

Midea

Infralia

Airmate

Solamagic

FRICO

Thermablaster

Singfun

Gree

