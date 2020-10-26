Global IR Spectroscopy Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global IR Spectroscopy Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global IR Spectroscopy Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

IR spectroscopy is the analysis of infrared light interacting with a molecule. This can be analyzed in three ways by measuring absorption, emission and reflection. IR spectroscopy has been a workhorse technique for materials analysis in the laboratory for over seventy years. An infrared spectrum represents a fingerprint of a sample with absorption peaks which correspond to the frequencies of vibrations between the bonds of the atoms making up the material. Because each different material is a unique combination of atoms, no two compounds produce the exact same infrared spectrum. Therefore, IR spectroscopy can result in a positive identification (qualitative analysis) of every different kind of material. In addition, the size of the peaks in the spectrum is a direct indication of the amount of material present. With modern software algorithms, infrared is an excellent tool for quantitative analysis.

North America is the dominate producer of IR spectroscopy, the production is 5288 Units in 2015, accounting for about 52.25% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 20.78%. And Southeast Asia, India, Japan, China are expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the IR spectroscopy industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the North America and Europe, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. Leading players in IR spectroscopy industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu, Bruker. Thermo Fisher Scientific is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 20.95% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 49.58% share of the market in 2015.

Pharmaceutical industry accounted for the largest market with about 24.17% of the global consumption for IR spectroscopy in 2015. With over 18.38% market share in the IR spectroscopy market, chemical industry was the second largest application market in 2015.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global IR Spectroscopy Equipment Market

In 2019, the global IR Spectroscopy Equipment market size was US$ 199.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 211.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2026.

Global IR Spectroscopy Equipment Scope and Market Size

IR Spectroscopy Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IR Spectroscopy Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the IR Spectroscopy Equipment market is segmented into

Fourier Transform Infrared Spectrometer

Near-infrared Spectrometer

Others

Segment by Application, the IR Spectroscopy Equipment market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Agriculture Industry

Chemical Industry

Polymer

Oil and Gas Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and IR Spectroscopy Equipment Market Share Analysis

IR Spectroscopy Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, IR Spectroscopy Equipment product introduction, recent developments, IR Spectroscopy Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Shimadzu

Bruker

Agilent Technologies

ABB

Foss

JASCO

MKS Instruments

Sartorius

BÜCHI Labortechnik

Beijing Beifen-Ruili Analytical Instrument

Tianjin Gangdong

FPI Group

