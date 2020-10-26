Global Laser Marker Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Laser Marker market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laser Marker market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Laser marker is a type of machine that use laser beam to make permanent marking in various surface materials. Laser markers are used in a dynamic, highly adaptable process for high-speed character, logo, graphic, bar code and 2D Data Matrix marking. Laser marking is highly readable and leaves a permanent mark that enables effective traceability and is capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions. Ancillary equipment such as computer control systems are not counted in the data analysis.

Han’s Laser, Trumpf dominated the market, with accounted for 12.325%, 6.974% of the laser marker value market share in 2019 respectively. Videojet Technologies Inc., Gravotech, Rofin are the key players and accounted for 4.541%, 3.309% and 2.941% respectively of the overall laser marker market share in 2019. Global giant market mainly distributed in China, USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

In 2019, the global Laser Marker market size was US$ 1978.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3019.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

Laser Marker market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Marker market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Laser Marker market is segmented into

Fiber Type

CO2 Lasers Type

Others

Segment by Application, the Laser Marker market is segmented into

Electronics

Precision Instruments

Food & Medicine

Auto parts

Hardware Products

Plastic Packaging

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Laser Marker Market Share Analysis

Laser Marker market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Laser Marker product introduction, recent developments, Laser Marker sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Han’s Laser

Trumpf

Videojet Technologies Inc.

Gravotech

Rofin

Trotec Ltd.

FOBA (ALLTEC GmbH)

Schmidt

Telesis Technologies

Keyence

Huagong Tech

Amada Co,. Ltd.

Mecco

SIC Marking

Epilog Laser

TYKMA Electrox

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Universal Laser Systems

Tianhong laser

