Global Laser Soldering Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Laser Soldering Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laser Soldering Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Laser soldering is a non-contact process that eliminates the risk of marring or damaging sensitive components. In this report, laser soldering machine refers to laser soldering robot. Robots are capable of producing micro-sized laser beams for otherwise difficult applications too small for iron tip soldering.
The industry’s leading producers are Japan Unix, Quick, Apollo Seiko and HORIUCHI ELECTRONICS, with revenues of 16.40%, 6.24%, 7.10% and 11.95% in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laser Soldering Machine Market
In 2019, the global Laser Soldering Machine market size was US$ 67 million and it is expected to reach US$ 155.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Laser Soldering Machine Scope and Market Size
Laser Soldering Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Soldering Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Laser Soldering Machine market is segmented into
3-axis Robot
4-axis Robot
Others
Segment by Application, the Laser Soldering Machine market is segmented into
Consumer Electronics
Automotive Electronics
Appliances Electronics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Laser Soldering Machine Market Share Analysis
Laser Soldering Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Laser Soldering Machine product introduction, recent developments, Laser Soldering Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Japan Unix
Quick
Apollo Seiko
HORIUCHI ELECTRONICS
Unitechnologies
Wolf Produktionssysteme
Flex Robot
Seica
Huahan
ELMOTEC Antriebstechnik
Ruize Technology
Lotuxs
