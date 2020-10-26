Global Liquid Nitrogen Generators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Liquid Nitrogen Generators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Liquid Nitrogen Generators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Liquid nitrogen is commonly used as a cryogenic refrigerant. Reasons why it is commonly used are that the nitrogen gas that it consists of accounts for 80% of air and so a large quantity of liquid nitrogen can be easily manufactured and obtained, nitrogen gas is inert, and it has a large thermal capacity which means it has a long retention time.

A liquid nitrogen generator consists of a nitrogen gas generator that separates and extracts nitrogen gas from the air and the main body that liquefies the nitrogen gas. The main body of the liquid nitrogen generator has a cryocooler for liquefying nitrogen gas, a vacuum heat-insulated vessel to store the liquid nitrogen, a level gauge, safety devices, and a control system in it.

The industry’s leading producers are Peak Scientific, Ulvac Cryogenics and Noblegen, with revenue ratios of 33.34%, 23.97% and 14.08%, respectively, in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Liquid Nitrogen Generators Market

In 2019, the global Liquid Nitrogen Generators market size was US$ 23 million and it is expected to reach US$ 30 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Liquid Nitrogen Generators Scope and Market Size

Liquid Nitrogen Generators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Nitrogen Generators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Liquid Nitrogen Generators market is segmented into

Production Rate≤10 L/Day

10＜Production Rate≤20 L/Day

20＜Production Rate≤40 L/Day

Production Rate＞40 L/Day

Segment by Application, the Liquid Nitrogen Generators market is segmented into

Medical

Academic Research

Livestock Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Liquid Nitrogen Generators Market Share Analysis

Liquid Nitrogen Generators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Liquid Nitrogen Generators product introduction, recent developments, Liquid Nitrogen Generators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Peak Scientific

Ulvac Cryogenics

Noblegen

F-DGSi

MMR Technologies

Imtek Cryogenics

