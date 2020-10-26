Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Piezoelectric Actuators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Piezoelectric Actuators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Piezo actuators are simply layers or stacks of piezo elements that expand and contract in proportion to an applied voltage. The arrangement of the elements determines the manner in which the piezo actuator moves – parallel or orthogonal to the electrical field. Piezo actuators produce small movements – typically in the range of several microns, up to a maximum of a few millimeters – and can generate very high forces, although at a tradeoff with displacement. There are four general categories of piezo actuators: longitudinal, shear, tube, and contracting, which are described in detail here.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are Murata Manufacturing, APC International (Schneider Electric) and Physik Instrumente (PI) Group, which accounted for 14.25%, 12.61% and 11.40% of revenue in 2019, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market

In 2019, the global Piezoelectric Actuators market size was US$ 425.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 704.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Piezoelectric Actuators Scope and Market Size

Piezoelectric Actuators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Piezoelectric Actuators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Piezoelectric Actuators market is segmented into

Stack Actuators

Stripe Actuators

Segment by Application, the Piezoelectric Actuators market is segmented into

Industrial and Manufacturing

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Military

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Piezoelectric Actuators Market Share Analysis

Piezoelectric Actuators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Piezoelectric Actuators product introduction, recent developments, Piezoelectric Actuators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Murata Manufacturing

APC International (Schneider Electric)

Physik Instrumente (PI) Group

TDK Corporation

Viking AT

Piezosystem Jena

TOKIN Corporation

Thorlabs

Noliac (CTS)

DSM

Kinetic Ceramics

