In this report, the Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-portable-evaporative-air-cooler-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



The Portable Evaporative Air Cooler industry can be broken down into several segments, Automatic Portable Evaporative Air Cooler, Semi-Automatic Portable Evaporative Air Cooler.

Air coolers are simple to use and cools air through the evaporation of water. Unlike conventional air conditioners, evaporative coolers require fresh air and work best with open windows and doors. They are best suited for residences, showrooms, shops, offices, especially where doors are opened and closed frequently – a major advantage over conventional air conditioners. Besides, they consume significantly less electricity and produce no emissions.

The industry’s leading producers, Symphony(Keruilai), Aolan and Jinghui, accounted for a combined 31% of revenues in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market

In 2019, the global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market size was US$ 347.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 481.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Scope and Market Size

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market is segmented into

Automatic Portable Evaporative Air Cooler

Semi-Automatic Portable Evaporative Air Cooler

Segment by Application, the Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market is segmented into

Commercial

Household

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Share Analysis

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Portable Evaporative Air Cooler product introduction, recent developments, Portable Evaporative Air Cooler sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Symphony(Keruilai)

Aolan

Jinghui

Lianchuang

Hessaire

Kenstar(Worldwide）

Khaitan

Bajaj Electricals

Honeywell

SPT

Media

NewAir(Luma Comfort)

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-portable-evaporative-air-cooler-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com