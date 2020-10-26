Global PVA Brush Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global PVA Brush market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global PVA Brush market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PVA brush are praised its performance and effect in the world as typical washing material by a manufacturing process of the precise electronic devices, semiconductor and hard disk and so on. PVA sponge with flexible projections of the same softness on the surface as the base material. And there is a type of the roll shape and sheet shape. (They are the PVA Sponge that have soft and elastic projections on the surface. And there is a type of the roll shape and sheet shape.) Efficiently and effectively removes tiny particles without damaging delicate works on a combination of good wear resistance, soft texture and surface projections. Widely used as a cleaning material for precision electronic components. The lineup includes an SCL grade of high cleaning power for meeting the growing needs of the electronics industry. (For a long time, they are used as a cleaning material for precision electronic components. The lineup includes an SCL grade of high cleaning power for meeting the growing needs of the electronics industry.)

The industry’s leading producers are ITW Rippey and Aion, which accounted for 43.49% and 36.52% of revenue in 2019, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PVA Brush Market

In 2019, the global PVA Brush market size was US$ 59 million and it is expected to reach US$ 81 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Global PVA Brush Scope and Market Size

PVA Brush market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVA Brush market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the PVA Brush market is segmented into

Roll Shape

Sheet Shape

Segment by Application, the PVA Brush market is segmented into

Semiconductor

Data Storage(HDD)

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and PVA Brush Market Share Analysis

PVA Brush market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, PVA Brush product introduction, recent developments, PVA Brush sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ITW Rippey

Aion

Entegris

BrushTek

…

