Global Radiation Detector Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Sensors, devices, or materials used to observe and study microscopic phenomena of nuclear radiation and particles. The working principle of the radiation detector is based on the interaction between particles and matter.
China’s Radiation Detector industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved.Currently, Japan has become international Radiation Detector large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product.Although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Radiation Detector Market
In 2019, the global Radiation Detector market size was US$ 30780 million and it is expected to reach US$ 41470 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Radiation Detector Scope and Market Size
Radiation Detector market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radiation Detector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Radiation Detector market is segmented into
Gas Ionization Detectors
Semiconductor Detectors
Scintillation Detectors
Segment by Application, the Radiation Detector market is segmented into
Scientific Research
Military
Nuclear Power
Medical
Manufacturing Industry
Environmental Protection
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Radiation Detector Market Share Analysis
Radiation Detector market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Radiation Detector product introduction, recent developments, Radiation Detector sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
MIRION
Canberra
Thermo Fisher
Ortec
Leidos
Nucsafe
Hitachi
Coliy
Ecotest
Xi’an Nuclear Instrument Factory
CIRNIC
NUC-SAFE
Hoton
Weifeng Nuclear Instrument
Simax
CSIC
