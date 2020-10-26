Global Rebar Detector Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rebar Detector market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rebar Detector market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Non Destructive Testing (NDT) methods are popular for routine inspection of bridge members. With the ability of new highly technical systems, some of these NDT techniques can be used for reinforcing steel rebar location in concrete bridge decks without destruction of the members being tested. Use of these techniques has the ability to minimize traffic restrictions related to field data collection and to improve design and asset management.

Rebar detector is one of the NDT, which are used to locate the steel bar embedded in concrete before drilling and before taking core test.

• It is the easiest and fastest ways for detecting reinforcing bar in concrete. It is widely used before coring or drilling holes to find “safe spots”.

• It will indicate rebar location, direction and also will give an indication of the depth of concrete cover.

The industry is a mature one, which has entered the post-competition phase into a brand-creating era, whereby competition will turn from pure price competition to multi-faceted brand competition consisting of service, management and shopping environment.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive. The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rebar Detector Market

In 2019, the global Rebar Detector market size was US$ 113.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 166.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Rebar Detector Scope and Market Size

Rebar Detector market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rebar Detector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rebar Detector market is segmented into

Handheld Type

Laptop Type

Segment by Application, the Rebar Detector market is segmented into

Construction

Communication

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Rebar Detector Market Share Analysis

Rebar Detector market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rebar Detector product introduction, recent developments, Rebar Detector sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

HILTI

Bosch

Proceq

Elcometer

ZBL

Zircon Corporation

James Instruments

Beijing Concrete

Beijing TIME High Technology

ELE International

NOVOTEST

Wuhan Sinorock Technology

