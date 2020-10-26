Global Robotics End-of-arm Tooling Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Robotics End-of-arm Tooling market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Robotics End-of-arm Tooling market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A robot’s end of arm tool (EOAT) is selected based on the operation it will perform and is specific to the part or tool that it manipulates. Robot users often need customized solutions to engage uniquely shaped objects but this is typically a costly and time-consuming approach.

End of arm tooling are devices by which a robot interrelates with other machines around it, conducting, clutching, and operating on various parts. An end-effector is one of the prime parts and an important component of the robotic system. Advent of technology has led to improvement in end-effector to execute different set of tasks according to the program. Robots with multiple arms comprise multiple end-effectors.

One of the major drivers for this market is growth in popularity of cobots. Traditionally, industrial robots used in packaging applications were kept behind barriers or cages to prevent contact from humans by accident. To ensure safety, multiple safety measures regulate the use of these robots, such as restricting their motion to the human-free territory with safety interlocks that halt the robot’s movements when humans enter those zones. On the other hand, one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high initial cost of robotic implementation.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Robotics End-of-arm Tooling Market

In 2019, the global Robotics End-of-arm Tooling market size was US$ 1829.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2973.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Robotics End-of-arm Tooling Scope and Market Size

Robotics End-of-arm Tooling market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Robotics End-of-arm Tooling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Robotics End-of-arm Tooling market is segmented into

Robot Grippers

Robotic Tools

Segment by Application, the Robotics End-of-arm Tooling market is segmented into

Automotive

Semiconductor And Electronics

Food And Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Machinery

Logistics

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Robotics End-of-arm Tooling Market Share Analysis

Robotics End-of-arm Tooling market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Robotics End-of-arm Tooling product introduction, recent developments, Robotics End-of-arm Tooling sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Schunk

Festo

SMC

Robotiq

Zimmer

Destaco

ATI Industrial Automation

EMI

IAI

Applied Robotics

Schmalz

RAD

FIPA

SAS Automation

Bastian Solutions

Soft Robotics

Grabit

