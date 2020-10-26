Global Scrubber System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Scrubber System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Scrubber System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment.

Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber exhaust gas cleaning reduces sulphur (SO2) and particulate emissions from ship engines, generators, and boilers. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber should enable ships to meet sulphur emission limits as required by IMO MARPOL Annex VI regulations without switching to low-sulphur fuel.

The industry’s leading producers are Wartsila, Alfa Laval and Yara Marine Technologies, with revenues of 23.21%, 17.51% and 10.90% respectively in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Scrubber System Market

In 2019, the global Scrubber System market size was US$ 2361.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6530.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Scrubber System Scope and Market Size

Scrubber System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scrubber System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Scrubber System market is segmented into

Open Loop Scrubbers

Closed Loop Scrubbers

Hybrid Scrubbers

Dry Scrubbers

Membrane Scrubbers

Segment by Application, the Scrubber System market is segmented into

Retrofit

New Ships

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Scrubber System Market Share Analysis

Scrubber System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Scrubber System product introduction, recent developments, Scrubber System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Wartsila

Alfa Laval

Yara Marine Technologies

Panasia

HHI Scrubbers

CR Ocean Engineering

Puyier

EcoSpray

Bilfinger

Valmet

Clean Marine

ME Production

Shanghai Bluesoul

Saacke

Langh Tech

AEC Maritime

PureteQ

